The keys to the challenge of vaccination in adolescents: When should you start?

A nurse administers the Pfizer vaccine to a 15-year-old girl in Florida (Photo: SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty)

The vaccination process has hit the ground running in Spain in the last month. The arrival of new deliveries and the landing of the Janssen single-dose injection have been a shock in the number of people who have been administered the serum, so much so that it has led the Government to set the date for the long-awaited obtaining immunity group on August 17. With about eight and a half million Spaniards with the complete regimen and more than 25 million doses administered, a record of 782,492 vaccines given in a single day has been reached.

However, behind these positive indicators lies a great pending challenge. What about youth and adolescents? The question has been gaining more relevance given the first de-escalation measures, the end of the state of alarm – in addition to the images of massive celebrations – and the imminent arrival of summer. Precisely because it is a group of great social interactivity that in turn also represents the largest group of the unvaccinated population.

This Friday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to rule on whether it will authorize vaccination with Pfizer in minors between 12 and 15 years of age, the previous and necessary step for the governments of the member states of the European Union to give light green to this age cohort in their respective vaccination strategies and schedules. However, once the approval has been obtained, when should Spain begin to vaccinate this group?

Should we vaccinate adolescents now?

But before being able to ask this question, the former director of Health Action in Crisis Situations of the World Health Organization (WHO) Daniel López Acuña explains to El HuffPost that “you …

