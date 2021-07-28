the keys to the battle between the PP and Vox for Ceuta

Abascal y Casado (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The Popular Party and Vox are fighting these days due to the tension in Ceuta, where the PP has marked distances with Santiago Abascal. At a time when polls point to an absolute majority of Casado along with the far right, the two parties have plunged into a crisis that threatens (in the headlines) to break existing pacts.

What was the trigger?

The Ceuta Assembly approved last Friday to declare Santiago Abascal persona non grata, following a proposal from the Movement for Dignity and Citizenship (MDyC), which has two deputies. It went ahead thanks to the votes in favor of the PSOE (7 deputies) and the Caballas Coalition (1) and the abstention of the Popular Party (9) and two non-attached members who were previously in Vox. Only the four parliamentarians from Santiago Abascal voted against.

What does the text proclaim?

The agreement adopted marks the Vox leader as undesirable for his statements during his visits to Ceuta as a result of the crisis on the border in which he accused part of the institutional and society representatives of being “pro-Moroccan” and seeking the annexation of this city to the Alawite Kingdom. The approved text indicates: “He came to our city to cause the breakdown of coexistence, the pillar on which our society is based, and, from his supremacist position, to debase the Ceuta, some of the parties that represent them and the sovereign institutions that we have given ourselves ”.

Abacal on the ferry from Algeciras to Ceuta (Photo: Anadolu Agency via .)

What is the climate in the Assembly?

The approved resolution came after several plenary sessions with maximum tension within the Ceuta Assembly itself due to the words and accusations of the Vox representatives. Already at the end of May the president of Ceuta, the popular Juan Jesús Vivas, had to suspend a plenary session due to the brawl encouraged by the spokesman of Vox, Carlos Verdejo, against the rest of the parliamentary groups, and due to a particularly hard clash with Fatima Hamed (MDyC). At the end of June, Vivas had to suspend the plenary session again due to another similar confrontation, in which the representatives of the extreme right accused the Muslim deputies of the Assembly of “pro-Moroccan”. A few days ago there was another embarrassing confrontation, in which a PSOE deputy lost his nerves due to the provocations of Vox and ended up releasing “asshole” and “fool”.

What is the political map of Ceuta?

The Popular Party governs Ceuta with a majority, but not an absolute one. Vivas was inaugurated on June 15, 2019, in his fifth consecutive term as president of the autonomous city. Unlike other points in Spain, here there was no agreement between the Popular Party and Vox. In the last general elections of November 10, 2019, Vox was raised as the most voted force, with 35.54% of the votes and achieving the only deputy for that constituency. Behind were: PSOE (31.61%), PP (22.49%), Podemos (3.93%), Cs (3.44%) and MDyC (2.48%).

How has Vox reacted?

The declaration by Vox de Abascal as persona non grata has caused enormous anger on the far right with the Popular Party. This Monday the national spokesman, Jorge Buxadé, announced that relations with the Popular Party were considered broken. In addition, from the extreme right a new vote has been requested in the Ceuta Assembly to revoke this statement against its leader. The message was: “either the PP disavows and repairs the damage” or they will not continue to help the parliaments and municipalities to carry out their initiatives.

Are relationships really broken?

Despite those words, Vox clarified this supposed sharp rupture of relations with the popular on Tuesday. Buxadé himself explained in a radio interview that his formation will not systematically vote against the PP in the different chambers. He pointed out that it was about taking “note” before what the popular had done. In fact, he was in favor of promoting a motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez by the PP and supported by his party: “If it is raised by Mr. Casado and the PP, have no doubt, Vox is a predictable party and we have said that our main objective is to kick Sánchez out ”. Since the Ceuta thing happened, the PP has not had any setback in other autonomies or municipalities.

Why did the PP of Ceuta abstain?

The president of Ceuta and leader of the local PP has insisted that it is a decision at the territorial level that he made and that this issue should not be mixed with national politics. Vivas has said that it was necessary to distinguish itself from the Vox speech because Abascal was in the “most critical” moments of the city in recent years to say that Morocco had allies in the Ceuta Assembly, to qualify public representatives as “traitors” of the homeland and accuse parties of “fifth columnists” from the neighboring country. That meant, in Vivas’ opinion, putting coexistence at risk and weakening one of the main strengths: unity in the defense of the Spanish nature of this enclave. That sentiment, said the popular, is resounding among Ceuta, both Christians and Muslims, Jews and Hindus. As he explained in an interview on Cadena Ser, a state pact is necessary and he thanked the central government for the role during the migration crisis. “Ceuta is not for fires,” he summarized.

What does the PP say at the national level?

The Popular Party, through its national spokesperson, José Luis Martínez-Ameida, said that it did not consider Abascal a persona non grata. Casado himself referred, without specific mention, to the matter during a telematic conference and pointed out that the PP “has never raised sanitary cords, nor has it demonized any democratic politician.” From Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo described that statement in Ceuta as an “error”. The ‘number two’ of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, has wondered if Vox is going to put the “governments of freedom” at risk, in addition to underlining that the PP abstained in Ceuta to avoid participating in that “circus”. Then, according to the Murcian, it will have to be Abascal’s party that gives explanations to the citizens.

Will the revocation of the declaration be discussed? Will the voting PP change?

The Board of the Ceuta Assembly has rejected that this revocation be debated this Wednesday as Vox wanted by the emergency route. Vivas has explained that the request has been rejected by the regulation itself: you cannot introduce a point like this when the Plenary is already called with a closed agenda. “There has not been a political decision,” he justified. It should be Vox who decides if he decides to try again, for the session that starts in September. The Ceutí president has said that there is no will of the Chamber that it is not debated again and he has not revealed what the Popular Party will vote then: it will have to be a decision that is taken within the group.

