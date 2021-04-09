The keys to the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of thrombosis

A medical worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Belgium. (Photo: Reuters / Yves Herman)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and has more benefits against Covid-19 infection, compared to the rare risk of blood clots, thrombosis or a low platelet count

The EMA and UK regulatory authorities spoke out for continue using the vaccine, since its benefits against Covid-19 are greater than the risks detected.

The position of the EMA and regulators in Europe was supported by the World Health Organization, which considered that its use should not be suspended.

Benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine

An analysis published by the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge showed the benefits and risks of applying the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The analysis recognizes that there is always risk when vaccines are given; Mainly because we get vaccinated when we are healthy, as a preventive measure”.

The greatest benefit of the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine is that it protects the person who receives it from a disease, Covid-19, which is potentially fatal, mainly in the age group of people over 60 years of age.

To show the benefits of the vaccine, the Cambridge University center compared a situation comparable to the risk of the most serious damage from blood clots and potential thrombosis, against the consequences of not being vaccinated.

Benefits Vs. risks

In the analysis, three contagion scenarios were proposed: low, medium and high, and data on benefits and risks were compared against the different age groups that are potentially exposed to the virus per 100,000 vaccinated people.

The results showed that in the age group 60 to 69 years, the application of the vaccine prevented 127.7 admissions to an ICU, compared with 0.2 cases of blood clots, every 16 weeks.

In contrast, in the 20-29 year age group, the AstraZeneca vaccine would have prevented 6.9 admissions to an ICU, against 1.1 potential cases of blood clots associated with vaccination.

The UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) indicated that it is in this young age group that rare cases of clots and possible thrombosis occur most frequently.

(Art: Tec Review)

* Data obtained from the study Communicating the possible benefits and harms of the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine prepared by (Art: Tec Review)

What is known about clot formation?

European health regulators found a possible link in the application of the vaccine and the formation of “rare” blood clots, with a low platelet count.

What EMA doctors have detected is that the immune substance in the vaccine causes a reaction in which antibodies stick to platelets and activate them.

This immune reaction on platelets would be causing the formation of dangerous clots in certain parts of the body, doctors in Germany agreed.

In some cases these clots form thrombosis in the veins that drain blood from the brain, which in some analyzed cases led to a rare type of stroke.

Although until this moment the specialists in Europe do not know the causes of what was already classified as a rare side reaction from the AstraZeneca vaccine, a response would point to an excessive immune reaction or a component of the substance, or both.

Other information about the vaccine: 1.5 million vaccines will arrive from AstraZeneca. This is what the studies say

Who is at risk?

The lack of studies does not yet allow researchers to determine a population group delimited by age, sex or health conditions that is more prone to risk.

However, as a preventive measure, countries in Europe decided to suspend its application in people under 55 years old.

The Executive Director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, pointed out that most of the serious cases were registered in women under 60 years of age.

Even in the UK, the health authority recommended suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in young adults under 30 years of age.

The criterion was that the benefit of immunization with this vaccine slightly outweighed the benefit of receiving it, mainly in healthy people and out of risk of contagion situations.

This may interest you: In AstraZeneca Vaccine Trials, Second Volunteer Develops Transverse Myelitis

What if I have already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca?

Following the announcement, European regulatory authorities recommended that doctors and people who have already received this vaccine be aware of the risks of rare clot formation and low platelet levels.

They indicated that the formation of these clots appeared in the patients studied within two weeks of the first dose.

Some of the symptoms that they detected prior to a serious case of clots were shortness of breath, chest pain, or leg swelling.

In the case of people who have already received the first dose, the recommendation was that they go to receive the second according to the specified time.

What do the cases in Europe show?

Germany decided to suspend the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine since last week after analyzing 31 cases.

Of the total, 29 corresponded to women between 20 and 63 years old, and nine of the patients died, detailed a report published by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the EMA reported 18 fatal cases of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of a review of 62 cases of thrombosis in the veins that drain blood from the brain, and 24 of clotting in the abdominal region.

In the case of the United Kingdom, the health authorities indicated that people who are at the age limit, between 31 and 32 years, the decision to receive this dose must be personal and according to an assessment of the risk of contagion.

They also indicated that for these age groups they will offer a vaccination alternative.

In all cases, the European authorities recommended continue immunization and use of this vaccine given the risks that Covid-19 entails as a very serious disease.

What happens in Mexico?

Until April 5, Mexico had 3.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines, which have been applied en masse, mainly in six municipalities of Mexico City.

So far, only people over 60 years of age in Mexico have received this vaccine.

Around the world, 111 countries from different economic contexts apply the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

The first case associated with vaccination

On April 9, the Ministry of Health of the State of Mexico (SS) confirmed the first case of an older adult who suffered a low platelet count (thrombocytopenia) after being immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the SS, it was a man who was vaccinated on March 31 and after receiving the dose and presenting drowsiness, chills, cough, weakness, fever and general malaise as symptoms.

His medical history was: high blood pressure, thyroid disease, heart murmur, and lower limb edema.

The Mexican authorities confirmed that this person was hospitalized in a private institution and is in recovery.