the keys to telework

Just over a year ago, practically everyone, from one day to the next, changed the way they work. We went from fulfilling a working schedule, in person in a physical office or workspace, to teleworking from our homes.

Many companies, mainly those of recent creation or those that are in the forefront of technology, they were able to make that change with hardly any consequences and without their day-to-day being disturbed excessively.

For teleworking to work perfectly, we not only need a computer at home and a good Internet connection. Being able to be connected, either with clients or with the rest of the members of our team or company, It requires the use of a series of tools that favor, on the one hand, knowing the progress of a project up to the minute and two, making it collaborative.

Applications that help telework

Taking a look at the market, there are a multitude of tools that achieve collaboration and participation in the cloud. By giving access to all team members they can follow the progress of the project in a very simple way. However, most of these tools offer limitations, and many times it is necessary to have to use several to cover all aspects. For example, on the one hand a text editing tool or a chat and, on the other, other software where you can see a list of tasks and assign them to each person.

Imagine managing your workflow and having applications like Trello, Slack, Zoom or Google Docs unified in a single application, under the same interface. That is Taskade. An All in One tool.

Over the next few months, we will publish a series of articles for you to see first-hand everything Taskade can do to improve your work processes (and telecommuting), from chats to the creation of maps with the workflow and its evolution.

In this first article, we are going to talk about collaborative lists and the creation of concept maps that improve visualization and organization, allowing you to see the status of each project at a glance.

Collaborative lists and concept maps: everything clear at a glance

Organization is key, not only in any team, but also for anyone. But in addition to organization, it is important that what a person does can be easily interpreted by the rest of the team. Collaborative lists are the best option to achieve this.

As its name suggests, in collaborative lists anyone with access can contribute their work, their ideas or the management of the main tasks. Using commands that everyone knows, for example the @ symbol to quote a specific person, or the # to group several ideas in a single concept, each member of the team can know the status of the common project, being able to focus on what is assigned and checking the status of other pending matters.

The second aspect is an even more visual concept: concept maps. We have all seen and done some but with Taskade it is even easier. Maybe it’s because the main idea that Taskade works on is that of easy to use, easy to deploy.

From Taskade’s own home we have the option to select the template to create our map that best fits what we need during teleworking. We can practically make any type of map so that, at a glance, know the state in which each thing is. This function completes the collaborative list favoring visualization. It is very similar to the maps that we used in school to summarize and reflect the most important aspects of a subject.

Availability and prices

Being a tool designed for collaboration in work teams, Taskade is compatible with virtually any computer, both Windows and Mac, on desktops, and also Android and iOS on mobile devices. You can log in with your email or with your Google account, without any problem.

What’s more, is available as an extension for Google Chrome, with which we can add tasks and browser bookmark links quickly. We just have to select any text on a web page and right click on “Add to Taskade”. Then we can choose which workspace or project of which we have assets to assign it and complete our work.

In terms of price, Taskade makes it even easier, offering an affordable price plan that adjusts to the needs of each person or team. From a free plan with the basic tools to a complete plan for only $ 5 per month, per person. If you are a company and you want them to make you a personalized offer for several people, contact them directly.

