The keys to technological inclusion in older adults | Tec Review

How to help in the technological inclusion in older adults? (Photo: iStock)

One of the biggest transformations derived from the Covid-19 pandemic has been to turn people into technological beings. The use of computers and cell phones has been enhanced by the health contingency. But, that transition has not been smooth; while for adolescents and young people it has occurred almost naturally, the technological inclusion in older adults is much slower.

In Mexico, 35% of people 55 years and older are Internet users, 62% are cell phone users and only 17% are from computers, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Fear of fake news? We explain how to Google like an expert

Technological inclusion in older adults

Tec Review chatted with Danielle shont, French teacher, and Rosa Giorgana, coordinator of the Casa Cultura de Tabasco, who told us about their experiences now that the health situation forced them to resort more to technology.

Danielle limited the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to social networks, such as Facebook and WhatsApp for her conversations, but she had to enter the Zoom platform in order to continue teaching her French classes.

Rosa used her Facebook account for personal matters, but over time she had to use it more to spread information related to her work there. Also, he had to ask for help to learn to use other social networks, such as Twitter.

For both, the need led them to explore other platforms. “I confess that I am slow to learn; my daughter has had to come and explain the same thing to me for the use of Zoom several times”Says Danielle.

“I didn’t know what a hashtag was or the meaning of raving someone, but I had to go with colleagues to explain it to me and now I understand,” explains Rosa.

How to teach technology to adults?

For both, one of the keys to closing the digital divide in older adults is lose the fear of learning, because –from their experience– they have felt sorry or distressed due to the fact that their young grandchildren are better at technology than they.

They express that it is necessary for older adults, who tend to be very attached to traditional systems, open your mind to use technology, so that they personally experience its benefits.

They consider that ways should be sought to take advantage of, to verify that technology facilitates many things, especially the communication with family and friends who live in other cities or countries and overcome existing prejudices.

“We must recognize that we are not from this era and everything changes day by day, so you have to have your mind ready to learn,” says Rosa.

“It helps our neurons learn new things. That is why we must be open to knowing how to use technology better, ”says Danielle.

Both comment that the quick way to learn is to get closer – without embarrassment – to family and friends, who can help them make better use of technological tools.

But, they add, that also an extra boost from the government would be important, which can create communication campaigns to promote the use of technology among older adults on television for those who do not use computers and also create local courses on the use of information technology to involve older adults.

The #5th generation mobile technology # 5G allows high quality file downloads and communication and immediate response on your cell phone. https://t.co/nSi60OPP4A – Tec Review (@TecReview) March 25, 2021

Gradual adoption of technology

Both Danielle and Rosa agree in recommending to older adults that technology adoption does not have to be “one-shot”, that is, they should not have the pressure to learn to use everything at the same time.

On the contrary, they affirm that progress can be made little by little according to the needs and interests of each person.

Rosa –for example– says that she still has not used apps to buy food, although she has used them two or three times to help some friends.

And in those cases, he has asked for his daughter’s support to “not screw up” in the operation. But, he recognizes that she it is not to buy online, so it is a practice that you do not intend to adopt massively at the moment.

Danielle expresses that she does not have mobile banking and that she is behind on that. That you have used it a few times for online transfers and with the help of someone. He says that he does not understand the language used by banks, since he feels he can “do something stupid” and do something that is not asked of him, so he still feels insecure about using these types of platforms.

He also says that – in his case – he has learned to use Zoom and that there are many other platforms to teach, but that he does not feel the pressure to learn to use them all because with the tools of Word, Excel, Power Point and Youtube they are, for now enough for what she teaches and running an effective process.

Both Danielle and Rosa, for their purchases, are the ones who feel more comfortable going to the supermarket to choose their own products.

Another example that they place for the gradual adoption of technologies is that, in social networks, they are not interested at the moment in learning to use Instagram or TikTok. On the contrary, they are more interested in getting closer to Twitter and are more comfortable using Facebook.

Thus, with these examples, they invite older people to approach technology according to their needs and interests, and that they do not feel the pressure to feel obliged to learn to use all the devices or all the existing platforms in the short term.

Little by little progress is being made in closing the gap

The information available in the country shows that more and more older adults are involved in the adoption of Information and Communication Technologies.

For example, The Competitive Intelligence Unit that of those born in 1964 or earlier, the so-called Baby Boomers, 77% are smartphone users, 70% use mobile broadband services and 49% make purchases via electronic commerce.

For its part, the most recent data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, in its survey on the availability and use of information technologies, shows that before the pandemic, more and more people aged 55 years and more ICT users were joining. .

Between 2015 and 2019, the number of internet users of this age went from 3.2 to 7.8 million people, an average annual growth of 25%. In cell phone users, these went from 9.4 to 13.8 million, an average annual growth of 10.2% in the period. In terms of computer use, it went from 2.8 to 3.7 million, an average increase of 7.1%.