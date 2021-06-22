The keys to Spain – Slovakia, the match in which the National Team risks everything

06/21/2021

The Euro 2020 It is now being celebrated with a fairly normal situation in which the favorites are leaving great flashes of quality. Currently, the sets with the highest quality are Italy, France, England and Germany. Spain is one of the teams with the most expensive players in Euro 2020, specifically the fourth, however he does not manage to find good results in order to score goals.

There is a drought of goals by the forwards, which has generated that The Selection has two draws in the two matches it has played in the Eurocup.

Now they face Slovakia, a team that not very high profile, like the rest of the teams in the group in which Spain is connected. However, they are ahead of La Roja in the group stage classification, so a victory against them is necessary yes or yes. In any case, the Central European team is not a great scorer, since they lost against Sweden, generating chances that they did not finish forging and Poland with a goal that could be classified as quite lucky.

However, something similar happens to the Selection, something that has to be solved since it has three draws in their last four games.