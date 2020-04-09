Emphasize the importance of maintaining good physical shape during these days

Carlos Sainz is aware of how important it is to be prepared at all times for the beginning of the season. Although there is no date yet, the Spanish shares how he remains trained during these days of confinement.

First of all, the most important thing is to stay active and keep the rhythm of physical training. For this, as he explained a few days ago, Sainz uses the very complete gym that he has at his parents’ house.

“For cardio, I do a mix of intensities depending on the day and how well I feel, I use a treadmill, a bicycle and a crosstrainer. However, sometimes my coach and I include a series of circuit-shaped bodyweight exercises, a great cardiovascular workout if you don’t have material, “says Sainz, speaking to the official McLaren website.

Sainz remembers how important it is also to take care of the mind and not lose your nerves in this type of situation. The Spanish usually does several activities each day with his family, such as playing cards or chess, to keep himself distracted and combine work with some leisure.

“Vitamin D is probably even more crucial right now, since we have to stay home, and it plays a key role in the immune system, but the most important thing is mental well-being. You have to mentally recharge, I like doing things with my family, like playing cards or chess. They are good for the brain and a fun way to get together at the end of the day, “he describes.

Finally, Sainz comments on the importance of relaxation and breathing in training. In addition, regarding nutrition, he explains that he eats more on the days of greater physical activity and less on the milder days, since it is essential for him to stay healthy at this time.

“Strength training can be done with limited equipment, even at body weight, but resistance bands are truly versatile. With all this, it is essential to do a lot of mobility to stay flexible and keep the body well. I do these exercises separately before and after the sessions, with an extra focus on relaxation and breathing, “he adds-

“On the toughest training days, I need to eat more and I can eat different carbohydrates to make sure I have enough energy for those sessions, but on rest days or on easier days, as much less, since I don’t need as much energy; You need to stay healthy right now, “says Sainz to close.

