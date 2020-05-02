Pixar opens its new animated film this Friday, March 6: ‘Onward‘. It is a film set in a fantasy world but in which its director Dan Scanlon He tells his own experience, because he lost his father when he was just one year old.

Tom holland and Chris Pratt sponsored the world premiere of ‘Onward’ a few weeks ago. Always jovial and with a smile from ear to ear, both are two of the actors who have lent their voices to the original version of this animated film full of fantasy and in whose dubbing other movie stars like Octavia Spencer or Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“We wanted to make a movie that was both modern and fantastic, not a vintage piece in a fantasy world,” director Dan Scanlon said on a special visit to Pixar’s Emeryville, California, studio.

Unicorns, gnomes, mermaids and elves, but as part of an absolutely urban setting, they are just a few of the magical creatures that appear in the imaginative ‘Onward’ narrative.

The film focuses on two elven brothers, who are voiced by Holland and Pratt and who discover the incredible way to spend 24 hours with their deceased father. But the spell does not go as well as they hoped, so from then on the two brothers will enter an adventure full of madness and fun.

‘Onward’ is the first film Pixar has released since “Toy Story 4” (2019), which took the statuette to the best animated film in the last edition of the Oscars.

A pioneer in showing the artistic possibilities of digital animation cinema, “Toy Story” (1995) opened a saga as fun as it is emotional for adults and children and inaugurated the reign of Pixar, a company that later gave birth to other wonders such as “Monsters , Inc. ” (2001), “Finding Nemo” (2003), “Ratatouille” (2007), “Up” (2009), “Inside Out” (2015) or “Coco” (2017).

Movie trailer:

