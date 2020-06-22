Marc Gasol It has surprised all basketball fans, through social networks, after Mike Torres, a player from the City of Valladolid, has published a photo on his Twitter with him in which he is physically changed.

The months of the quarantine caused by the global health crisis in the coronavirus They have served the Spanish player of Toronto Raptors to improve his physical shape for the return of the NBA next July, where he will try to validate the ring achieved last season.

The Raptors have completed a regular season (with the remaining eight games still to go) of scandal, playing one of the best basketballs in the entire competition. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 46 wins and 18 losses, just behind the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12).

In addition to this, this drastic physical change may be due to the fact that Marc will become a free agent on October 18, the day the transfer period begins. Depending on the game that Gasol deploys in the final stretch of the season, the Spanish will get a higher or lower contract monetarily speaking.

At 35, Marc Gasol is risking signing the last major contract of his career as an NBA player. His main objective is to get a renewal at the Toronto Raptors, a team where he knows he has minutes, and also has the factor of sharing the squad with the Spanish coach Sergio Scariolo (assistant to the Raptors) and with Serge Ibaka.