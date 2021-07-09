The keys to finding a job this summer

The summer and the progress of the vaccination campaign have given boost to the economy. In addition, if we take into account the increase in tourism thanks to the summer season, it could be said that these months could be the ideal ones to re-engage in the job search.

With regard to hiring during the summer, the sectors that seek a greater number of employees are the tourism, hosteria, leisure, commerce and transport. On the other hand, also the market of computing and telecommunications They currently have a large number of vacancies available thanks to the unstoppable technological development that is experienced worldwide.

Taking into account these aspects and the unemployment or ERTE situation that many Spaniards have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, holidays can become a good opportunity to find a job. If you want to make sure you are first on the list of companies, you need to have a good planning and read all these tips carefully.

Thanks to the increase in tourism, the summer season could be the ideal time to re-engage in the job search.

The importance of the CV

One of the key aspects when looking for a job is the curriculum vitae. This document becomes the fundamental tool to know how far your knowledge and professional experience go. On the one hand, the academic training It is essential in the development of curriculum because it shows the theoretical basis and the degree of concern for the labor field in which you move.

Another of the fundamental aspects is the work experience. The data related to this area are usually placed at the beginning of the document as it is the first thing that companies usually look at. However, if you are looking for your first job or your work experience is very scarce, What values ​​should be put in the foreground of academic training? in the event that it is related to the position for which you are applying. Therefore, depending on the company or the sector, you should highlight some aspects or others. In addition to the CV, it can be interesting to have a personalized cover letter.

Organize your search

A key trick to finding a job is to be clear about the search steps to follow. You have to take into account all the existing alternatives to find vacancies, start with one and do not change to the next until you have exhausted all the possibilities. For example, if you decide to start with the job portals, try to enter your data in most of them and apply for those applications that interest you. There are dozens of web pages, so it can be exhausting to have to go through one by one each day. A good solution may be create a specific email just to receive job alerts of these pages and thus be able to control all notifications simultaneously.

In your job search, you cannot forget to consult the Public Employment Service (SEPE) it offers vacancies in very different sectors. On their website, you can fill out a form that allows you to find the offers that suit your availability and profile.

Languages ​​as a gateway

For the offers that prevail in summer – commerce, tourism and hospitality – it is important to have a high level of languages to be able to stand out from the rest of the candidates. Our country receives a large number of foreign tourists with which it will be necessary to communicate, at least, in English. Therefore, if you do not yet have any title that proves such knowledge, do not hesitate to get it as soon as possible. This will multiply your chances exponentially.

Despite the fact that English is the most demanded language, it never hurts to know others such as French, German, Italian or Portuguese, for the proximity and the commercial ties that unite us. Therefore, having a qualification of these languages ​​on your CV may determine that they are shortlisted for a vacancy, instead of being discarded without having taken a language test.

Train with courses

Acquiring new knowledge is one of the recommendations that never goes out of style. Learning and taking courses that improve your professional profile is a sign of dedication and responsibility. In addition, this type of training will grant a complementary specialization that can make your CV stand out.

Through the Fundae del SEPE website you can search for free and online courses, with a wide variety of schedules. The tool has more than 1,000 offers that are divided into two large groups: free SEPE training and digital skills courses provided by large companies. There are courses in practically all sectors, from marketing to business management so that you can choose the one that best suits your interests.

Change of address

It is possible that if you cannot find any job near your usual residence, you may have to consider going to live for a season in another city where the job offer is greater in summer. Keep in mind that at this time most jobs are offered in Coast zones since the reception of tourists is greater. If you are willing to live away from home for a few months, you will multiply your possibilities to find work.

Now that you know all the tricks you can start your search. The sooner you do it, the more chances you have. Now it only remains to be attentive to your phone in case it rings to arrange an interview and have the best possible predisposition.

