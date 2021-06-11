The keys to Djokovic-Nadal at Roland Garros 21

The more than 4 hours of huge and gigantic battle between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal for a place in the final on Sunday in Roland Garros. The Serbian was able, in their 59th meeting between them, beat Nadal for the second time on the clay of Paris and inflict his third defeat in all his history at the French Grand Slam. But what were the keys that tipped the balance in favor of the Serbian, also taking into account last year’s match with such an overwhelming result for the Spanish?

Reaction to Nadal’s 0-5 in the first set and scaring away the ghosts of 2020

It seemed almost a carbon copy of this game with the final of last year. Rafa on that occasion endorsed Novak 6-0 in the first set. In this he was on the same path. After a fought start, the Spaniard had easily left on the scoreboard. The difference with respect to 2020 is that Djokovic did not let go and fought, even if it was to regain ground, even if it was to enter the match for the second set since the first was almost impossible. Proof of this was that he even fought the first set to finish 6-3 and began the second with a very different dynamic, scaring away the ghosts of 2020.

Djokovic’s right crusade

One of the big changes in the game for the Serbian was to stop making so many drops and start betting more on the baseline game. In particular, for the open rights, taking Rafa off the track on his backhand. Some effects in many devilish cases those that Novak achieved and to which Nadal could not respond with guarantees at almost no time. He left a lot of clue for the Serbian to decide the point later. A real mine that blow.

Nadal’s failed volley with 4-3 in the tiebreaker and Djokovic’s ‘ace’ with 5-4

The third set, given the evolution it had had, was going to be decided by small details in sudden death. A huge set that would arrive at an hour and 38 minutes. With 4-3 for Djokovic, and after a huge point from both, Rafa had a right right volley with the entire court clear but that sends away from the baseline. His expression said it all, a very serious flaw in those instances. Shortly after and taking into account what it cost to win each point, a real war, Djokovic connected a direct serve that put him with 6-4. The rest is history as he was able to close next and put the set in his pocket.

Nadal’s many mistakes with the backhand

It was not the best day for Rafa with his backhand. Very overwhelmed by Novak’s right cross, without much success when looking for winners and even quite a few mistakes. The right had somewhat erratic sections but raised the level a lot, however the backhand did not do too much damage and was clearly the weakest point of Nadal’s tennis deployment in the semis.

Djokovic’s winning momentum in the fourth and substantial improvement in serve

Despite giving up the first two games of the fourth set, Djokovic got loose with the serve that hadn’t worked too well for him. And from there he began to cement the comeback of that set to end up endorsing Nadal with a 6-0 partial. The winning inertia of the previous set and that shot of confidence and faith were key for the Balkan not to let go and deny Nadal’s comeback.

Heavy court conditions due to being played at night

The bounce of the ball did not favor Nadal as much as is usual since it is not so alive without the sun and with the track less dry. Night conditions that made it possible for the crash to be almost hard-court rather than gravel.