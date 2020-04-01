Although the first 5G advancers already hit the streets last year, in 2020 a generation of smartphones with more advanced and solid technology lands. The latest connectivity standard means much more than faster downloads, and opens the door to a whole new world of possibilities in the palm of your hand.

In analogy with traditional cable networks, the arrival of 5G is the jump from the copper pair to the fiber optic experience, now on your mobile. A faster connection, but also more robust and adaptable to all kinds of uses. Users, entertainment, industry and the city now receive more versatile and flexible connectivity than ever.

Much more than speed

5G goes beyond a specific improvement over 4G, and as such it will evolve over the next few years to expand its capabilities. The main features around which this new standard of connectivity supported by Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra revolves is, today, a minimum agreement with the following metrics:

Much faster connections and up to 20 Gbps in download and 10 Gbps in upload per cell –at antenna level–, which guarantee speeds of a minimum of 100 and 50 Mbps individually for each user.

Minimum latencies, which will be less than 4 ms in the new improved mobile broadband –eMBB– and even less than 1 ms in ultra-reliable low-latency communications –URLLC–.

High concentration of users, supporting at least a million connections per square kilometer.

More speed, also at higher speed. Connection stability is achieved when traveling up to 500 km / h. For reference, the AVE 103 Series, the fastest trains in operation in Spain, run at a maximum of 350 km / h.

Samsung

Of course, there are many other new features that come with 5G, such as greater efficiency – energetic and spectral, with more data for each watt and hertz (Hz) in use -, reliability up to 99.9999% and of course higher bandwidth, which display greater wireless capacity and flexibility.

About 5G uses diverse uses such as high resolution streaming and autonomous driving, from pure and hard performance to the use of highly accurate and responsive tools. 5G is adaptable, and acts as a unique umbrella under which new uses will be possible.

5G NSA and SA, new frequencies and more

The era of 5G is making its way thanks to a large deployment of next-generation networks, but no need to wait until it is complete to make use of these new networks. 5G is made up of two large equipment blocks: the antennas – 5G New Radio or NR – and the so-called ‘core’, the network and infrastructure behind it.

Samsung

This is where the most primitive 5G Non-Standalone or NSA comes in, which allows connection via 5G waves, although it is backed by the existing 4G LTE infrastructure that precedes it. The latest Samsung devices are compatible with them, as well as 5G Standalone or SA networks, more modern And, these already, fully equipped for the new generation. The Galaxy S20 series supports both 5G NSA and SA networks.

With 5G it is possible for the first time to implement a new generation of mobile connectivity on the spectrum of the predecessor. In this sense, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing –DSS– allows use the same regions of the spectrum already in use by 4G to support 5G and do it ‘almost’ simultaneously, varying the technology behind the signal according to demand and doing it up to a thousand times per second. This feature facilitates the adoption of 5G, reducing its cost.

5G NR also opens new doors to a greater spectrum. New Radio is the sum of two major regions. The most traditional signal is of wide wavelength, with greater penetration and range in the call Sub-6, which extends up to 6 GHz. A new region, mmWave, It is characterized by a shorter wavelength –of the order of a millimeter–, with a more limited range, but with much greater capacity and higher speeds, useful in high-density environments such as urban centers.

New experiences

Unprecedented speed is coming, which can now allow you to download an entire season of your favorite series in just seconds and install new applications in an instant. But also, with the first 5G mobiles they take off new uses and experiences hitherto unthinkable in mobility.

Explica.co

One of them is online gaming with latencies for instant effects, which allow you to enjoy action and FPS titles, such as PUBG or Fortnite, away from home, as if you were connected to the home router via cable. High power, low latencies and high refresh rates come together in the Galaxy S20 series, whose screens reach 120 Hz to meet the ever-growing needs of the gaming world.

There are also services of game in the cloud, like Hatch, created with 5G in mind, or Google Stadia, compatible with several generations of the best Samsung phones.

And we must not forget the virtual and augmented reality applications, another of the great horizons in the way of experiencing the environment around us in a visual way, which will benefit from more powerful and reactive networks.

Ready for the future

Already in 2019 the first devices with this connectivity saw the light. Galaxy S10 5G +, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G equipped an advanced Samsung’s own chip, but also Galaxy A90 5G and even Galaxy Fold received 5G NSA on board.

Samsung

Samsung last year it distributed 6.7 million 5G mobiles, which accounted for more than half of this global market. This is, according to the analysis firm Counterpoint, the equivalent of about three out of four 5G mobiles in the United States. In the case of Spain, they are nine out of ten. 5G devices accounted for about 1% of the total distributed in 2019, although that number is expected to multiply by 18 in 2020.

The new Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra land with clear improvements in performance and efficiency, with the Exynos 990 processor accompanied by the latest Exynos 5123 modem, which adds support to the complete 5G SA networks. In Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra, mmWave support is also included, in addition to the Sub-6 bands, so much higher speeds can be achieved.

The 5G is preparing to take off in 2020 and the Galaxy S20 5G series is already fully capable of taking advantage of the great advantages that this new generation of connectivity provides us and they are also prepared for the future.