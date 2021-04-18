The keys to 4-M

Ayuso presents a plane (Photo: FERNANDO VILLAR / EFE)

Madrid, in the middle of the electoral maelstrom. The parties and candidates are engaged in momentous elections, which go far beyond the borders of this community. The 4-M is a gigantic contest, with its peculiarities, that will determine part of the future of the formations. These are the keys.

Ayuso, favorite. The race for the Presidency of Madrid has the PP candidate as the best placed in all the polls, which predict a vast victory. But in any of the polls he does not reach his greatest desire: the absolute majority (which as of these elections is in 69 seats in the Madrid Assembly.

In most of the polls, Ayuso would need Vox to be able to reach the necessary figure for the investiture. However, there is still a party and the CIS pre-electoral poll has predicted a tie at 68 in number of seats between the right (PP and Vox) and the left (PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos).

The factor of 20,000 votes and the mobilization. A very close fight between blocs is looming, so the PSOE understands that victory will simply opt for one or two seats. The calculations that have been made is that 20,000 votes can finally change the balance. Participation, therefore, will be key for the left, whose neighborhoods and municipalities more closely related in the south tend to have lower levels than the fiefdoms on the right, such as the Salamanca district.

According to the CIS survey, this participation will be very high. 75.2% of those surveyed indicate that “with all certainty” 4-M will go to the polls, a record rate. It must be borne in mind that in the autonomic ones of 2019 it was 68.8%, while in the general ones of November of that year the percentage is if …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.