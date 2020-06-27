They are not video games, it’s Naughty Dog. If HBO changed the perception of television in the late 1990s, the developer based in Santa Monica has done the same with interactive entertainment, a medium where iconic characters and exhilarating experiences abound, but not elaborate scripts. And which industry is most in need of original stories than ever? Obviously television, which lives immersed in a production bubble from which hundreds of projects are fired every year. And in this context of using and throwing, It is impossible to imagine a more suitable and focused chain than HBO itself to adapt one of the most impressive franchises of Naughty Dog, « The Last of Us », with a series that, if you take into account all these teachings of the original game, could be the perfect confluence between two leading creative powers.

A hostile world

Ellie points her bow

The world of « The Last of Us » is marked by a date: September 26, 2013. That day the cordyceps pandemic was unleashed, mutated fungi that settle in the brains of those affected, causing them to lose control. Therefore, we are not talking so much about zombies, but about infected. Within months, the majority of the global population was affected by the infection, and the US government opted to establish the FEDRA military faction to control the spread of the virus. However, the extreme measures taken by the government agency caused the flourishing of paramilitary groups, such as Fireflies, which since then offer a no less violent alternative.

The original video game unfolds almost entirely twenty years after the start of the debacle. Large cities have become quarantine zones with a curfew, food rationing system, and oppressive control of the depleted population. Among those difficulties we delve into the life of Joel, a smuggler who is tasked with escorting Ellie, a teenager who could change the course of history. Around it we find a world invaded by nature, where violence is the most common currency, with human enemies even more lethal than those infected. In the face of adaptation, Screenwriter Craig Mazin has a lot of advanced work after building the devastating world of ‘Chernobyl’But here you will have to intensify the graphic consequences of cruelty and violence and, in short, everything that implies the stark fight for survival.

Post apocalyptic diversity

Riley and Ellie in « Left Behind »

The pandemic puts survivors on an equal footing. As long as you have the necessary skills to survive, your sexual, racial or ideological nature is indifferent. In this way, the creative director of the franchise, Neil Druckmann -who is collaborating on the scripts with Mazin-, composes a future in which diversity is a concept more deeply rooted in society, at least more than in pre-apocalyptic culture. Also, in case there was any doubt, Mazin has confirmed that the series will not alter Ellie’s sexual orientation.. Even so, discrimination also has a certain presence, especially in the recently published sequel, in which intolerance is one of the most relevant themes, as, unfortunately, it still is in our reality. Thus, it would not hurt to introduce parallels with the current situation, returning it to all those who -at this stage of the 21st century- have accused « The Last of Us Part II » of indoctrinating for containing a lesbian relationship and other non-normative representations.

Confronted looks

Joel and Ellie in the rain

Although it is the central axis of the game, and it will be of the series, the relationship established between Joel and Ellie is far from idyllic. Since their first meeting, it is evident that both have very complex baggage, marked by tragedy, which lead them to collide like two trains at full speed. From this initial conflict an exciting bond develops, which is strengthened by understanding the personality of those involved: Joel has become dehumanized and has justified his brutal methods in order to survive; and Ellie, having been born after the outbreak broke out, has only known this violent and depleted world, so we rediscover the most mundane events through their eyes. The contrast of both personalities and their meeting point sublimate the story, which is enriched with the contribution of secondary characters such as Riley, Marlene or Tess, whose presence is assured in the series.

In this section we cannot fail to praise the work of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson in bringing Joel and Ellie to life through motion capture. However, it is to be expected that HBO will opt for another pair of performers for the television version. Since the project was announced, there has been no shortage of proposals from fans. In Joel’s case, the names of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Viggo Mortensen and even Hugh Jackman have been proclaimed (repeating « Logan’s » journey with Dafne Keen?). In fact, Baker himself has gotten wet and has chosen Josh Brolin as your favorite option. As for Ellie, the most requested actress has probably been Kaitlyn Dever (‘Believe me’), although Sophia Lillis (‘This shit is beyond me’) or Maisie Williams (‘Game of Thrones’) has also been brought up, although all of them are relatively far from the 14 years of the surviving teenager.

Seek the light

Ellie inspects an abandoned site

One of the great virtues of « The Last of Us » is its level design. Whether in Boston, Pittsburgh or Salt Lake City, the locations come alive for the degree of detail and care invested in each nook. As it is a survival, achieving excellence in its staging is an essential requirement if you want to keep the player in tension, which is more than achieved by balancing spectacular landscapes with reclusive interiors. To do justice to those shocking environments, Mazin and Druckmann will have the support of the director of ‘Chernobyl’, Johan Renck, which will be responsible, at least, for the pilot episode.

Do you hear

Joel riddles various snappers

It is silence.

The sound architecture of « The Last of Us » is as relevant as the visual one. To plunge into the dark, spore-ridden corridors – one of the ways the infection spreads – it is essential to « listen » to the silence in order to locate the enemies that must be shot down as quietly as possible. Although in the series we will not have to worry about plotting the most effective strategies, its writers will have to capture the tension experienced by Joel and Ellie in each confrontation that, once again, contrasts with the most relaxed or emotional moments in which it makes minimalist soundtrack act of presence. In this field, those responsible for adaptation will not be badly accompanied, since they have recruited the original composer of the games, Gustavo Santaolalla, twice Oscar winner for « Brokeback Mountain » and « Babel ».

The infected also have a past

Ellie finds other survivors her age, like Sam

Humanizing beings whose only motivation is to bite people is a complicated task. In « The Last of Us » we smash dozens of heads, set fire and we remove limbs from the infected with shotguns because we have no other choice, are they or us. But before those irrational characters lost their identity to become a jumble of mushrooms, they had a life. The video game allows us to take a look at those pasts to know how the outbreak of the pandemic was affected and managed in different communities. For it an even more developed environmental narrative is used in the sequel, giving us access to the direct testimony of a multitude of characters through letters that are found throughout the journey through the United States. Thus, short stories are developed that complement the main plot, and that in the series could be integrated with a higher incidence of secondary characters or with inserts in the style of the prologues of ‘Two meters underground’.

The little moments

Ellie strokes a giraffe

Violence is an inescapable constant, but its omnipresence does not exclude the most emotional moments. Some of the most memorable moments of « The Last of Us » are those in which we forget that we are in a decadent world, especially through Ellie’s innocent fascination. With these more sentimental parentheses the relationship between the protagonists is strengthened and the tension is stopped and then they hit with more force. In this sense, we cannot forget another post-apocalyptic gem, « Welcome to Zombieland », and its 32nd rule: « Enjoy the little things. »

Look beyond

Ellie returns in « The Last of Us Part II »

In a strange move in an industry as greedy as entertainment, Sony and Naughty Dog have not exploited « The Last of Us » to satiety. Despite having sold more than 20 million copies, the sequel to the original game has taken seven years to see the light on PlayStation 4. During that period the DLC « Left Behind » was published, which, like the comics miniseries » American Dreams « , delves into Ellie’s past and what it means to be an orphan in a hopeless world. And after a long wait, we have finally been able to dive into the exceptional « The Last of Us Part II », an iconoclastic continuation that undertakes an unusual exercise of putting ourselves in perspective regarding our own actions. Therefore, if the franchise has proven anything, it has been its ability to expand at its own pace and without losing the essence of the game that started it all, which in turn will be the basis of the first season of the series. And knowing the work of Druckmann and Mazin and the transgressive nature of HBO, it is very foreseeable that the adaptation will not be limited to revisiting the greatest hits of the original material, daring to widen his field of vision to magnify his legend. Or at least that’s what we look forward to in one of the most promising series on the horizon.