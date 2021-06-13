The keys of Spain – Sweden, the debut of the National Team in the Eurocup

06/13/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Spanish selection who will face Sweden this Monday has very few familiar faces. The Spanish team has shown robustness in its recent results. However, it is evident that it is not the Spain of South Africa, but rather that it is dominated by the young faces of a generation that we are sure will give a lot to talk about.

Luis Enrique’s list for Euro 2021 was quite surprising. However, it is shown that has a plan to follow based on physical wonder. While the Swedish team is struggling in the fight on colder terrain, the Selection will have the field factor (it is played in Seville) and the climate factor on its part. About thirty degrees are expected for the time the game will be held in Andalusia, so this could be decisive for take on a team that is used to the coldness of their Scandinavian terrain.

At the same time, it should be taken into account that young talents of the National Team have reached a spectacular level at this Euro 2021. That means the team will fight until the last minute. Something that the red team has always suffered from has been precisely the lack of a physical state capable of enduring until the last consequences. Something that Luis Enrique seems to have focused on to prevent this from happening.