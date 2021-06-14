The keys of France – Germany of the first day of Euro 2021

06/14/2021 at 10:56 AM CEST

France and Germany are two countries that are rivals in practically everything. A peaceful rivalry in which both countries have a really good deal, that of course. However, in sports competitions, when both teams are going to face each other, all the alarms go off since they promise an authentic show not to be missed.

That is why this first game that will be held tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. is going to give a lot to talk about. We will finally see the premiere of Mbappe in this Euro, one of the most coveted players in the world. The 22-year-old player is no longer a promise, but is a real crack and is he expects me to score a goal on this day. He is not alone, as Griezmann is used to scoring Germany quite regularly.

In addition to the enormous offensive potential, France also boasts a good defense, in which players like Raphael Varanne promise to keep a clean sheet, something that is guaranteed in their last meetings.

What does Germany have for an answer? To a great Timo Werner who will seek to vindicate himself after doing a very discreet season.

Thus, this clash of the titans will take place tomorrow at 9:00 p.m., at which time it is recommended that all football lovers tune in to this match so as not to miss a high-level football show.