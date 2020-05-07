The future of Facundo Campazzo It must be the NBA. He has plenty of quality to play in the best league in the world and to have a significant role in more than one franchise. Many are the rumors that bring the current starting base of Real Madrid to the United States, and the reality is that there is more than just rumor mill behind it and that is the franchises with which it is associated, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, they have a connection with the Argentine.

It would not be crazy, as Antoni Daimiel commented in Hanging from the hoop a few days ago, that Luka Doncic he would have asked Campazzo to accompany him on his American adventure. He would be a fantastic player to complete the Mavs’ backcourt. On the other hand, it is also not ruled out that Manu Ginobili I have recommended to Gregg Popovich the hiring of Facu, a player who would adapt perfectly to the combinatorial game proposed by the Texan team.

These are the letters. We do not know then how Campazzo would be able to cope, for example playing next to Doncic and having very little ball. He has proven to be reliable in the outside shot when generating his own shots, but with the Slovenian at his side he should have a role more similar to what Seth Curry (a pure shooter) currently has than anything else.

Beyond speculation about how it would work in one or the other franchise, the main obstacle for Facu to go to the NBA right now is the same as always: his termination clause with Real Madrid (more than 6 million euros). Even so, if he received a contract for several seasons, he could board it and leave and we assume that Madrid would make a reduction to ensure his rights and thus not make another “Mirotic”.

We will see what ends up happening. At the moment they are just rumors. Based, but only rumors.

