the keys after the assassination of Moise

Protest against President Jovenel Moise, on February 14, in Port-au-Prince. (Photo: Jeanty Junior Augustin via .)

They have killed the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise. A shooting attack on his house has ended his life. The details of the attack are not yet known, but the context is known: it takes place two months before the presidential and legislative elections, called for next September 26 – elections in which Moise could not be a candidate -, and when there is a call , for that same date, a referendum to approve a new Constitution.

Neither the international community nor the opposition liked the text. Among other elements, it allows presidential re-election for two consecutive terms, something forbidden since the end of the Duvalier dictatorship (1986), an opening to perpetuate in power the president who did not like his opponents, even more so when Moise was not a president with a broad popular base, as he obtained only 600,000 votes in a country of 11 million inhabitants. And more: the endorsement is totally unconstitutional according to the current Constitution, which clearly establishes that the law cannot be changed through consultation.

The political crisis had been accentuated by this schism. The country has been going through a strong division since mid-2018 and experienced its most serious moment on February 7, when Moise denounced that the opposition parties, with the support of several judges, lawyers, academics and churches, were plotting a coup. There were around fifty detainees.

The dissident bloc said that his five-year term is coming to an end, simply, but the president, who was sworn in in 2017 (one year after what was supposed to be due to the irregularities and protests that led to repeating the 2015 elections) He maintained that his government would end in 2022. There has been neither dialogue nor rapprochement in these months, but rather more bitter positions.

Security and democracy crisis

Last February, the day that according to the Constitution the transfer of power was to occur, there was a wave of protests and strikes that culminated in the militarization of the streets of Port-au-Prince and other cities throughout the Caribbean nation. Since then, Haiti has been going through a deep security crisis, which has been aggravated especially since the beginning of June by territorial struggles between armed gangs that are fighting for control of the capital’s poorest neighborhoods.

In this time, there have been strong accusations of corruption against Moise, that the Executive has not only failed to protect the population from violence, but has also been an accomplice in certain violent acts. Likewise, he has been highly questioned for the ways in which he has repressed protests against him and for how he has failed to contain crime and kidnappings, which have increased by more than 200% during his tenure. In January 2020, Moise dissolved Parliament and since then has governed Haiti by decree, with a presidential eagerness, far from truly democratic approaches.

Among his most controversial decrees was declaring violent protests and vandalism as “terrorism,” creating an electoral council that does not follow the rules established above, and limiting the power of a group of auditors who generally supervised the government.

Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, is thus mired in the worst crisis in recent years, which is saying a lot in a nation marked by an endless history of political, social and economic instability. Since the Duvalier dynasty was overthrown 35 years ago, it has suffered successive power crises, disputed elections and coups d’état that have made it the nation on the continent that has had more governments in less time, since the end 20th century. From 1986 to the present, the country has had about twenty governments, headed by the military, elected or interim presidents, councils of ministers or transitional governments, indicates the BBC.

Rains, it pours

This current situation of political instability in Haiti cannot be seen outside of the perpetual context of poverty, inequality and interference from foreign powers that the country has experienced throughout its history. Sixty percent of the Haitian population, or 6.3 million people, remains poor and 24%, or 2.5 million, are in extreme poverty, says the World Bank.

In this scenario, supposed totalitarian solutions have been applied, clearly or twisting legal electoral processes at the beginning, without the international community having taken action on the matter. If to this is added the ballast of successive natural disasters such as the 2010 earthquake or the damage of the coronavirus among its population, it is not surprising that the streets burn.

Now it will be necessary to explain, beyond these embers, how, why and who has reached the step of the assassination against the president.

