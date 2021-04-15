“The key to the Ibex 35 to keep rising is for banks to break resistance”

– Year-on-year inflation in the United States jumped from 1.7% in February to 2.6% in March, the highest level in two and a half years. Could this data have any effect on the main Wall Street indices?

Inflation is one of the concerns of large fund managers according to the survey carried out by Bank of America. The three biggest concerns for fund managers, which are the ones that could cause a sharp and sudden decline are tapering, inflation and higher taxes. Those are the three really important concerns. Apart from the IPC data, what is important is the deviation they had from what was expected, which is really what moves the markets.

In principle, it doesn’t have to pose too much of a problem because the Fed has already been announcing that a rebound in inflation is expected. In the second quarter and towards the end of the year that inflation falls again. If we believe this, by saying so in some way, there should be no major problem. The tenth that deviated, both in the underlying and in the normal, did not pose major problems. The bonds rose content. The effect it had on the stock markets yesterday we can see.

The S&P 500 yesterday returned to an all-time high, with a strong candle. The Nasdaq 100 went round to 14,000. The S&P has gone from 4,000 to 4,148 and has not stopped. All those who were short waiting at that moment for it to fall must be having a hard time if they have not already closed. The important thing is that the Nasdaq, which was the one that worried us and that was in divergent with the S&P and the Dow, has entered into convergence. The expectation is that it can continue to rise. They are in free rise. There is only one discordant element, which is the adjustment process that the Philadelphia semiconductor index carried out with the Nasdq, which are highly correlated. When the semiconductor index crossed higher, the Nasdaq 100 did not. The adjustment process occurred. If there is not one that goes off the hook and everyone continues to make maximums, there are no problems until something unforeseen arises. If we look at it monthly, it looks really good.

– In Europe, is the fortress in the Dax?

At this time there has been a process of lateralization. The Dax and the Euro Stoxx 50 are correlated. It turns out that we have seen that the price has been lateralizing. The two are strong and more or less in the same sense. Historically, the strength has been in the Dax, then there was a period when the Dax showed less strength than the Euro Stoxx, but now they show the same situation. Why is it lateralizing? Because on the one hand the banking sectors, the SX7E and the SX7R, reached a resistance zone and have not managed to pass it. It is logical that it costs them because it was an important resistance. The automotive sector managed to pass it and has returned to it. We don’t know if this is going to be a throwback and then it will continue to rise or lower. As long as they do not manage to overcome their respective resistance zones, we can have this price lateralization. But I do not see excessive problems either. Cac 40 has gone to record highs as well.

The Ibex 35 pierced the bullish guideline, then went back above. But that drilling gave us three new points of tangency and formed a new, more open guideline, which is the one that rules now. Yesterday it reached the guideline and left us a candle with bullish pressure. Today is going up a bit. It could be forming a triangle. Oscillators are not overbought. Hopefully this will continue to rise and may break above 8,740.

– The Ibex 35 that seems to want to maintain 8,500 points. What should happen to see increases in the selective of the Spanish stock market?

Let the banks break the resistance. It is a sector that weights 19% in the Ibex 35. As soon as they break resistance to the upside, it could continue to rise. If they don’t break it and the banks start to fall, it could give way. But, in principle, that would be the key. And that they accompany the European indices.

– Could an entry be made on the Spanish stock market already thinking about the results of the first quarter of the year?

There are some companies that could give us some opportunities. There are values ​​within the renewable energy sector, such as Iberdrola. Since it made the zone of lows, it is an interesting value. If there are pullbacks towards 11.1 it could be for a quick quoted entry. If it then resumes the path to the upside and breaks the high of 11.59 it could head towards the area of ​​all-time highs.

In the travel sector, if vaccination campaigns continue to evolve and there are no new delays, such as the one we are going to suffer as a result of having stopped the J&J vaccination, facing the summer, probably values ​​such as Melia could be interesting. But you also have to bear in mind that although the values ​​of this sector have risen a lot since the end of January, they are still risky. It is a very volatile sector. If there is news to the contrary, they may suffer.

Another interesting stock, if it keeps falling back and gets closer to the 20 zone, it could be Naturgy. Within the banking sector, since September of the year, Banco Santander began to experience a turnaround. It has large oscillations, it has stopped a bit in the area of ​​3. If everything continues to go well, and the economic prospects evolve upward, it could be a value that generates some opportunity for us.

– Gold manages to stay above 1,700 dollars per ounce. Where do you see the precious metal in the short term?

What has happened is that in recent sessions the dollar has fallen to a three-week low and this has made gold cheaper for those holders of other currencies; While a slight increase in US Treasury yields earlier this morning has increased the opportunity cost of holding gold, which is not profitable, does not pay dividends and has storage costs.

We have to look at the US retail sales data for Thursday. If the forecasts are beaten, which is expected to occur, downward pressure can be put on gold and could lead to a pullback towards the lows of 1,675.9. Be careful, as long as the situation of the bags does not change. If the opposite occurs, gold could rise and stop around 1,820.4. If it could progress further to the upside, the 1.888 area could be an interesting level.

Gold has been supported by comments from the Philadelphia Fed Chairman, who said the Fed is not yet ready to withdraw funding, even as the US economy begins to show signs of recovery.

– What for some is digital gold, bitcoin, reached new historical highs above $ 63,000 yesterday, before the cryptocurrency platform Coinbase debuted on the stock market. What levels could bitcoin also reach in the short term?

Detecting levels in an asset like bitcoin is very difficult, if not almost impossible. There are analysts who say it can go as high as $ 100,000. We are of the opinion that this level is spoken of as others. There is no historical reference and you cannot make many projections. Bictcoin has had a growth since the beginning of the year of just over 119% and this growth, almost exponential, could continue without having any resistance zone in which we can look to see where it can stop.

It can continue to rise but it is an asset that is not regulated or backed by any financial system, which can go 40% more in one day but the next day you can lose 20%. In recent times, corporations such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley or Tesla are supporting bitcoin and by extension the rest of cryptocurrencies. And the fact that CoinBase begins trading on the Nasdaq today may be something that favors the evolution of cryptocurrencies in terms of being considered stronger assets.