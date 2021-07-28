The key to severe COVID could be in the nose

The key to determining the risk of severe COVID could be in the nasopharynx

It will soon be two years since the start of the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus, a relatively short period of time that has helped us to verify that the current state of science can offer us a remarkable potential for reaction and, above all, an enormous capacity to generate knowledge about something that was new and unknown. It took just over 18 months to discover many of the secrets of SARS-CoV-2: we have deciphered its origin, we have sequenced its genome in record time, we know its transmission methods, and we have even managed to develop several highly effective vaccines of protection. However, we still have important questions to unravel and one of the most urgent is to know why the virus has such different effects on people. From those asymptomatic who pass the disease almost without realizing it to those who end up hospitalized with severe complications, the wide range of different consequences that the same virus is capable of displaying represents an important gap that is still beyond our full understanding.

Of course we know different factors that increase the risk of complications in COVID-19 such as age, obesity, suffering from asthma or any of the various chronic lung diseases (COPD), etc. But even within these risk groups, we do not know the reasons why some patients develop severe COVID and others go without symptoms. This week an article was published in Cell stating that we should look for the answer in the nose.

After all, our body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2 occurs in the nasopharynx system, that is, the nose and throat. That region of our body becomes the first battlefield where our defenses deploy the first response to the new threat. This new scientific study, carried out by MIT researchers, in collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital and the University of Mississippi, points out that the first responses in this confrontation are decisive for knowing who will develop a serious disease and who will experience COVID with symptoms mild.

“From the beginning, knowing why some get sick more than others is one of the most disconcerting aspects of the coronavirus,” explains José Ordovás-Montañés, the main person in charge of the study. “Previous studies have looked for predictors of severe COVID in the blood, but we may not be looking in the right place.”

In the featured study, researchers collected cells taken from nasal swabs of patients at the initial time they were diagnosed with COVID to compare patients who developed the disease mildly with those who suffered the most severe version of COVID, even needing assistance. respiratory.

To understand in detail what was happening in the nasopharynx at the time of diagnosis, the authors sequenced the RNA of each cell and analyzed an average of 562 cells in each nasal swab to determine which cells were present, which ones already contained virus RNA ( an indication of infection) and which genes were turned on or off to respond to the threat.

The results of the study are mixed and include different findings. In the first place, they indicate that the epithelial cells that line the nose and throat undergo important changes in the presence of the coronavirus: the cells diversified, there was an increase in secretory and goblet cells (mucus producing), but a “surprising loss was also detected. of mature hair cells ”, which sweep the airways, along with an increase in immature hair cells (which perhaps they were trying to compensate).

The most decisive finding came when the researchers compared swabs from people with different severity levels of COVID-19. In people with mild or moderate COVID, epithelial cells showed increased activation of genes involved with antiviral responses, especially genes stimulated by type I interferon, a very early alarm that the immune system displays. In contrast, in people who developed severe COVID (including mechanical ventilation) the recorded antiviral response was significantly weaker. In particular, epithelial cells had a much lower type I interferon response, despite harboring large amounts of virus.

“Deploying the correct amount of interferon in the initial moments could be the key to dealing not only with SARS-CoV-2 but with many other viruses”, Concludes Ordovás-Montañés. This study is the first step to elucidate the elements that determine the severity of the disease, but it is also a clear indication of where we could direct our efforts to find an effective treatment against COVID.

