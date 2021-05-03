The key to Sainz’s success and why Ferrari appreciates him so much

Carlos Sainz is already a valued member of Ferrari and his great qualifying result at Portimao has only corroborated his successful adaptation to the team. There is still a long way to go, but the Madrid native has the formula to guarantee success.

And that formula is simple: work, a lot of work. A quality that has been present in the professional activity of Carlos Sainz since its inception and thanks in part to his father. ‘King Carlos’ is a rally legend, but also one of the drivers who raised the level of competition thanks to his obsession with tireless work on the technical field.

His son, now a pilot of the Scuderia ferrari, He knew how to take his father’s advice and is currently one of the drivers who spends the most time understanding the operation of single-seaters, as well as working on improving his own qualities.

“I am very happy with Carlos’ behavior and he is demonstrating it with the facts”

Not only that, but Sainz is also an expert in ‘public relations’, knowing how to establish around him a cordial atmosphere and mutual cooperation that was already palpable at Renault and McLaren, and which at Ferrari is serving to speed up your adaptation to what has historically been the most stressful and demanding environment in the world of sports: Ferrari.

Work and more work

Matia Binotto He did not hesitate yesterday to praise Carlos Sainz’s commitment to the formation of Maranello, aware as he is from Madrid of how difficult it is to resist the comparison with Charles Leclerc in qualifying.

The glass is half full. Only three teams managed to take both cars to the top 10. Our realistic goal for the weekend is to try to stay ahead of McLaren and I think it is possible, ”the Ferrari director began.

Mattia Binotto does not hide her satisfaction with Carlos Sainz.

“Charles did not make his best qualifying, but tomorrow he will start on the yellows (medium tires), while Carlos is improving. The glass is half full because we expected something more from Charles. At the moment, however, we are the best of those who are chasing (Mercedes and Red Bull), ”he continued.

«I am very happy with Carlos’ behavior and he is demonstrating it with the facts. He has prepared well for qualifying, he has set this goal since the beginning of the week. He showed concentration, commitment and determination ”, revealed a Binotto very aware of the work that Sainz is doing in the shadows.

Indeed, the Spanish pilot has been working intensively to learn from the approach of Charles Leclerc, an accomplished classifier and one of the most talented drivers on the grid. Beat it in Portimao is a nice and prompt reward for the work done.

“I did it twice under difficult conditions. That leaves me with a good feeling. It doesn’t hurt! ”Sainz admitted when asked about his result against Leclerc this Saturday. “I know that every time Charles takes to the track he takes a lot out of the car; push like crazy. I am enjoying it. When I’m on the right track I push like a demon. I don’t save anything in FP1 or FP2, I always go to the limit and he has a similar approach. I’m learning a lot from him and how he approaches things, especially in Q2 and Q3, how he manages to nail those special laps. There is still a lot to learn, but little by little I am improving.

Part of that job consists of adapt your driving style to the car and not the other way around, an error in which many pilots tend to fall and that ends up generating deep frustration as it is a much slower process and, at times, utopian.

“I have made a bit of progress in my riding style, I learned to do it a little bit differently this weekend. I have also tried different things in the set-up and it gave me a better feeling.. It is progressing, but there are still things to discover, “said Sainz.

On the Portimao roller coaster, Carlos Sainz has brought out his qualities.

“Every time I’m in the car, I have to think a lot. There is still a lot of trial and error to open my window of knowledge with the car. I’m still learning things, ”insists Sainz, who once again exhibited his ability to adapt to poorly adherent surfaces and variable conditions in Portimao.

«In the last sector in particular you cannot imagine how unpredictable and difficult it is to pilot. The track was 0.3 seconds faster in Q2 than in Q3. In Q3, I entered turn 13 zero delta (same time as his best lap) and lost those three tenths only in the last corners. Up there the wind pushes much more », Sainz said about the classification.

Mattia Binotto endorsed the words of the Spanish rider, highlighting the nature of Sainz as one of the keys to success in Portimao. “The variable wind conditions made each lap different from the other. Less aggressive pilots, like Sainz, were rewarded. I am very happy with him, he has always been very close to Charles. These days, having the second driver in front of everyone is a good guarantee.

Committed strategy

But not everything is good news for Carlos Sainz, who as a result of the traffic and some piloting error, could not achieve his goal of go to Q3 with the medium compound, which will compromise your options this Sunday.

“The ideal was to have both riders in the yellows, but we couldn’t,” lamented Mattia Binotto. “Carlos’s first attempt was not enough and in order not to risk we rode the reds (soft tire). They are more fragile, generate some graining and the rider cannot push as he would like with the front axle. The difference with the yellows will not be huge, but that greater confidence can be decisive in the pace of the race.

Carlos Sainz also admits that he “would love to have been out front on that (middle) tire. Today I felt very good, but I had traffic with him on my first lap of Q2. I ran into Kimi (Räikkönen) and made a mistake so it wasn’t a strong lap. We played it safe with the soft after that. “.

In any case, Portimao will be unpredictable this Sunday as a result of a grippy tarmac and changing gusts of wind, so that surely the base strategy of the pilots will undergo changes as the unforeseen events occur.

While that comes, Sainz continues to work tirelessly to achieve glory dressed in red. “I am proud that it is working, proud of the engineers and everyone at Maranello. The work is paying off ».