McLaughlin and Power worked on strategy with their career engineers

They emphasize that it is a great benefit to improve communication in real life

Simracing is the escape route for many pilots around the world during confinement by coronavirus. The IndyCar has managed to organize a virtual championship with remarkable success and some legendary teams like Penske take it very seriously. So much so that they transfer all the work they do on the tracks through the screens.

Scott McLaughlin claimed last Saturday with the second round victory of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. Second, Will Power. Both Penske pilots. Alex Palou finished fourth just three tenths off the podium.

McLaughlin’s win was largely due to the great strategy he pursued in the race compared to his rivals. The New Zealander has revealed that he worked closely with his future career engineer, Jonathan Diuguid of Penske, as if it were a real test.

The coronavirus will prevent McLaughlin from debuting in the US category for the IndyCar GP in May. The appointment has been postponed to July and this does not ensure your participation. The New Zealander is currently competing in the Virgin Atlantic SuperCar.

“For me, working with Jonathan has been impressive. I communicated all the time with him in the car. Last week I was doing the fuel calculations in my mind. The two-stop strategy benefited us and we were lucky with traffic and accidents, “McLaughlin said in remarks for the American channel NBC Sports.

On the other hand, Will Power, also from Penske, has confirmed that he followed the advice of his engineer David Faustino also in real time. They even made a ‘debrief’ after Saturday’s race to analyze everything that happened.

“We learned something in the last race: how important communication is to me. David told me: ‘Push’ or ‘Stay tuned for your lap time, we can still win.’ It’s some learning that we use in real life“Power has commented.

“From a strategic point of view, you talk to the same person that you are going to communicate with from the real wall. That is a great benefit. For Scott, it is also a very good thing because everything is new for him in the world of IndyCar “, has expressed Power to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.