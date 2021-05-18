The key to Morocco’s anger with Spain is called the Polisario Front

Brahim Gali. (Photo: YOUTUBE / RTVE)

Hundreds of people continue to go, in an unstoppable wave that has lasted all day on Monday and has lasted during this morning, from the town of Fnideq (Castillejos) to cross towards Ceuta, in an unprecedented arrival of immigrants in Spain: 5,000 people (a third of them minors) have arrived in the Spanish city on the border with Morocco in just 24 hours.

This massive arrival is understood as a lowering of arms by Morocco, which habitually watches over anyone who tries to access Spanish soil irregularly from its territory. If there is no surveillance of their own, migrants arrive in Spain more easily. Why is Morocco leaving functions? Because he already warned that he would retaliate against Madrid. The key must be sought in a hospital in Logroño, where Brahim Gali, leader of the Polisario Front and president of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), is fighting the coronavirus. Rabat punishes Spain for giving humanitarian assistance to one of the great enemies.

According to the newspapers of the Vocento group, on Sunday, April 18, a medicalized plane from Algiers landed at the Zaragoza airport with a 72-year-old patient very ill from Covid-19. An ambulance took him to the San Pedro de Logroño hospital, almost 200 kilometers away. He entered the ICU directly. He did so under a false name, Mohammed Benbatouche, with an Algerian passport, but in reality it was Gali, whose care has since been surrounded by mysteries and calls.

The case came to light on April 22, when the magazine Jeune Afrique, published in Paris but with important connections to the Moroccan secret services, revealed who the patient was. I discovered…

