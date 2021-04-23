the key to ending the pandemic

It is “extraordinarily rare” that the smallest become seriously ill from covid-19, but they do become infected and can spread the virus to other people. Therefore, “if we want to interrupt transmission and achieve herd immunity, they have to enter in the equation “of the vaccination campaign. These are the statements of the pediatrician and epidemiologist Quique Bassat, who anticipates that by “before summer” the preliminary results of the essays that the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines against covid-19 are based on messenger RNA, they are being carried out in the child population.

The four vaccines approved so far by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen – are testing their respective formulas in minors. On the one hand, Pfizer, whose vaccine has been applied since the age of 16 in the United States, has requested authorization emergency to the US regulator (FDAfor use in children between 12 and 15 years and has recruited 4,600 children from between six months and 11 years of age to carry out phases 1, 2 and 3 of their trials with children in the United States and Europe. “Children under 6 months of age can be evaluated later, once an acceptable safety profile has been established,” explains the company, which expects to have the preliminary results in the second half of this year 2021 and with the authorization of the regulators, “in early 2022.”

Modern is testing its vaccine in 3,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 and has announced a next phase of its ‘KidCOVE’ study with a sample of 6,750 children that you will divide into two groups: from six months and up to the second year of life, and from two to 11 years. Trials are taking place in the US and Canada.

AstraZeneca, for its part, is in full phase 2 of the trials of its vaccine, based on chimpanzee adenovirus, in 300 minors between the ages of six and 17 (150 from 6 to 11 years old and 150 from 12 to 17 years old). Janssen, the other vaccine approved in the EU and also based on adenovirus – both endorsed by the EMA after its “possible link” with the “very rare” cases of thrombosis combined with thrombocytopenia – is testing its efficacy and safety in a sample of 660 adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.

Part of these trials with adolescents that Janssen is conducting, in phase 2, is being carried out in Spain in five hospitals: Marqués de Valdecilla de Santander, Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona, ​​University Clinic of Santiago de Compostela and Niño Jesús and La Paz in Madrid. In the latter, the coordinator is Dr. Alberto Borobia, who has detailed 20 minutes how this process unfolds.

Recruited participants must gather two requirements: be healthy and have not passed the covid-19. “For participating, they are compensated for travel expenses to the hospital. As in any trial, participation is voluntary throughout the process, it can be abandoned at any time, but if it remains in the study, they must comply with all the procedures” explains the coordinator of the central unit of clinical research and clinical trials UCICEC of the Hospital Universitario La Paz.

Borobia assures that it has not been difficult for them to find volunteers and that the quota of participants has already been completed with family and friends of people who have already participated in the adult trials. There is “nothing” scary, total confidence. In fact, Borobia cannot include his own children because he is the principal investigator of the study, but if these circumstances did not exist, they would “enter”: “The benefit clearly outweighs the potential risk.”

The participants, adolescents in this case, sign some adapted information sheets with which they give their assent and, in addition, the parents or legal guardians sign a informed consent. Both documents are confidential and in them the volunteers are informed of “the procedures that will be carried out in the study, the potential risks, the benefits, about the disease …”, Borobia points out after underlining that “it is necessary to take into account note that this it is not a first administration in humans, is a phase 2 extension where a vaccine that has already received the EMA and FDA emergency clearance“So the researchers do not expect – and have not seen so far – any adverse reaction other than those already seen in the adult population.

Phase 2 of a clinical trial is where different doses and guidelines are evaluated administration of the future vaccine, so at this time “it is not easy” to say when the results will be known.

From the first year of life

Both Borobia and the ISGlobal ICREA researcher, Quique Bassat, argue that to cut transmission, minors must be included in the vaccination plan. “We must vaccinate the highest percentage of the population, adults, the elderly and children, because it is the only way to properly control the pandemic,” says the La Paz expert.

For his part, Bassat, who would also include his little ones “without any doubt” in an essay, believes that “the coronavirus will continue to circulate for a long time and if this happens, we will have to vaccinate, including the smallest. The best strategy to interrupt transmission is to have the maximum vaccination coverage possible and that includes children, and the easiest way to vaccinate children is start when they are born, with the other vaccines“.

The epidemiologist anticipates that “before summer” we should already have news of the preliminary results of trials with children. Then the administration will come in real life and there more factors will come into play. “It will depend on many things. As soon as they are approved by the regulatory agencies, the children will already be eligible to receive the vaccines, another thing is that we have enough vaccines for them while we have to continue prioritizing other more urgent groups that have not yet been vaccinated.” .

Until now, no one under the age of 16 has been vaccinated in the world, as there are no approved vaccinations for the population below this age, although it could have been given “some exception of some chronically ill below 16, the benefit of protecting you is considered to be greater than the risk, “says Bassat.

Adverse effects

Once it begins to be inoculated in children, experts cannot rule out very rare but serious events such as thrombi seen among adults vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Janssen. “Nobody likes serious adverse effects but it is a risk that you have to weigh together with the benefit they are bringing you. We are in a very abnormal situation, in the midst of a global pandemic, and what we want is to interrupt transmission throughout the world. If for that we have to vaccinate children and we have to take a risk, even if it is extremely small, we will have to do it, “says Bassat.

The pediatrician explains that “with good communication and transparency everyone understands that vaccines are there to help interrupt transmission. An adverse effect that occurs in one in every million vaccinated It is much less frequent, and should worry us much less, than an adverse effect that can happen to you when taking an aspirin, an ibuprofen or any other drug. We have given it too much hype these adverse effects, which should not be minimized, but must be put in context of what these vaccines are preventing “, Bassat concludes.