The key to Atlanta Hawks Game 4: defend

Yes Atlanta Hawks has managed to put the 2-2 on the scoreboard and equalize the tough series they are playing against Milwaukee Bucks without Trae Young, their biggest star, has been thanks to the excellent performance of some of the best players in the second unit of the team led by Nate McMillan, but also thanks to his defense.

The Hawks managed to evade all the most dangerous attack actions of the Bucks: free kicks from the corners, long range shots, penetrations from their most physical men, the dominance of the rebound … A really influential performance from the East of the country team.