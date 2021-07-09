The key so you don’t have to return money to the IRS for payments under Biden’s “Child Tax Credit”



The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington DC

Photo: Zach Gibson / .

Some taxpayers will need to unsubscribe from monthly payments under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” extension as soon as possible to avoid having to pay money back to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) during the next tax season.

At least 36 million families received letters from the IRS alerting them to their eligibility and the online option to discard advance payments as of July 15 if it is convenient for them to receive a single, lump-sum refund in the 2022.

Up to $ 3,600 per child under 6 years old

This year and under the “American Rescue Plan” approved in the United States Congress last March, the parent or guardian parents can receive a maximum payment of up to $ 3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 and $ 3,600 for each child under the age of 6.

If the person does not pay advance payments between July and December of this year, each family will receive between $ 250 and $ 300 per month for each eligible child.

Apart from number of dependents per household and ages, the IRS will use the information from the beneficiary’s most recent tax return to establish the amount to be paid each month to each family.

In the absence of such data, the agency will review the information provided by individuals through the “Non-filer Sign-up” tool on its website, recently relaunched on IRS.gov.

“Usually, the IRS will calculate the payment based on the information on the tax return from a 2020 family, including those using the Non-filer Sign-up tool. If that return is not available because it has not yet been filed or is still being processed, the IRS will determine the amount of the initial payment with the 2019 return or the information entered using the Non-Filers tool that was available in 2020, ″ confirmed the office in a press release Wednesday.

In this process, the beneficiaries of the “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) cannot lose sight of some cases in which it is better cancel monthly payments so as not to have to return money to the IRS on your 2021 tax return.

Then three scenarios that would change your tax income and they would lead you to owe money to the IRS:

1. The first is if someone in the household returns to work or gets a better paying job this year. This would increase gross adjusted income and therefore could mean that you have to pay money back to the IRS.

About this, the IRS alerted in a previous press entry on its website: “If the total is greater than the amount of the Child Tax Credit that you can claim on your 2021 tax return, you may have to return the excess amount. on your 2021 tax return during the 2022 tax filing season. “

two. The fact that your child or children ages 5 and 17 are turning 6 and 18, respectively, this year would also impact CTC eligibility.

For example, if your 5-year-old turns 6 in 2021, that would cause the family to receive a lower payment. Or if your 17-year-old turns 18 in 2021, they would no longer meet the criteria for monthly payments. In any of the above cases, the family would be receiving an overpayment and would have to return money to the agency, according to a Telemundo report.

3. Another reason the IRS cites is if someone else (a former spouse or other family member) now qualifies to claim your child or children as dependents.

4. A fourth case would be if your main home was outside the United States for more than half of 2021.

“If the total is more than the amount of the Child Tax Credit that you can claim on your 2021 tax return, you may need to return the excess amount on your 2021 tax return during the 2022 tax filing season.” , specified the entity.

New Orientation Events This Weekend in 12 US Cities

Precisely, this Friday began a weekend of special IRS events to guide on the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” in 12 US cities.

“This is part of a broader IRS effort to reach as many people as possible who do not file taxes, but may be eligible for the Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payments,” said Ken Corbin, commissioner of the IRS Division of Wages and Investments and director of Taxpayer Experience of the agency. “We encourage people to share this information widely and we encourage those who need help to visit these events.”

It may interest you: