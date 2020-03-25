After announcing that Mexico entered Phase 2, which means that the contagion occurs in Mexican territory, President López Obrador, accompanied by various members of his cabinet, announced a plan to deal with the health contingency in Mexico.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that they have 400 billion pesos of extra funds, “Which will allow maintaining the welfare programs” and face the fall in oil prices, during the contingency for the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

During his morning press conference at the National Palace, the chief executive indicated that his government is preparing a low-interest or low-interest credit plan for a million small businesses as a palliative for the crisis derived from the coronavirus.

López Obrador said that care is being taken not to affect the national economy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and that thinking of the poorest people who have to go out to earn a living because they don’t have a fixed salary, in addition to guaranteeing the protection of vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

He noted that the purpose of this information is not to “panic”. “Inform the people of Mexico about the measures that are being carried out to confront the coronavirus, so that all Mexicans are informed. And with this information let us act prudently, without despair, without panicking, with the firm conviction that we have many strengths. The people of Mexico are made to resist adversities and to get ahead, “he said.

I reiterate your criticism of those who ask that everything be closed and total social distancing established; however he said that not everyone can do it because they have to go to work to have a daily sustenance.

Likewise, it announced that it will sign a decree in which will ensure that older adults who work are allowed to go home on pay and all the benefits of law, and thus be able to protect them against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am going to sign a decree so that in the public and private sectors, older adults are granted permission, permits so that they can be at home with salary and all benefits,” he said at a press conference at the National Palace. .

He thanked doctors, nurses, specialists and scientists in the health sector for their professionalism to be prepared in this contingency and also the support of the Armed Forces.

“This should give us peace of mind, we have infrastructure, health centers, hospitals. At the latest in a month we are going to have 17 more hospitals that are going to be equipped for the emergency, ”he announced.

For his part, the head of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, indicated that at the end of this month he will transfer 10 billion pesos to the states, corresponding to the April-June period, and will have 40 billion pesos from the Health Fund for Well-Being.

The official commented that on Monday an additional 4.5 billion pesos were assigned to the Secretary of National Defense and about 500 million pesos a Marine Secretary.

Likewise, the secretariats of Defense and Navy announced the implementation of the DN-III plan of aid to the population, a program that includes 103 hospital facilities and the deployment of 20,444 people among the military and medical personnel.

The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, indicated that the dependency his position has a total “army” of 16,750 health professionals, among 1,738 surgeons, 1,727 nurses, 884 officers of health, 8,152 health troops and 4,240 of other support personnel.

He specified that Plan DN-III-E is in the preventive phase, in which a census of its capabilities (medical personnel and infrastructure) was carried out, coordination with state and municipal authorities began, and the hiring of medical and nursing personnel will begin. , in addition to the distribution of specialized equipment and medicine.

“In the relief phase, the activation and use of military hospital facilities, the purchase and distribution of specialized equipment and medications, and the activation of provisional hospitals will take place. In the recovery phase, cleaning and disinfection of hospital facilities, the census of special supplies used and the self-evaluation of processes and phases will be carried out, “he said.

Regarding infrastructure, the army will have available 313 hospitals, of which 272 are first level, 36 second and five of third level, that is to say, of high specialty.

I mean

Of these, they are the Central Military Hospital, the Military Hospital for Women’s Specialties and Neonatology, the Medical Specialties Unit, the Dental Specialties Unit and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, all located in Mexico City.

While the head of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, pointed out that in two scenarios the Secretary of the Navy will intervene. “In serious cases, serious I mean they are hospitalized in intensive care, and the other cases are voluntary isolation centers (…) the places where they can be cared for in serious cases, in total we have 79 and for isolation centers four thousand 43 ″, explained Ojeda Durán.

In total there will be eight Navy hospitals that give attention to people for serious cases and 10 voluntary isolation centers, seven in Mexico City, one in Veracruz, another in Guerrero and one more in the State of Mexico, of the latter, Admiral Ojeda assured that a bulletin will be issued with the exact locations so that the population knows them.

In addition, the agency will make its aircraft and medical vehicles available to the population affected by coronavirus to carry out transfers.