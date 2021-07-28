The key level in Santander that should not be missed to have a quiet summer

Related news

Everything seems to indicate that the corrections that the Banco Santander share has accumulated since it set annual highs at the beginning of last June at 3.50 euros came to an end on Tuesday of last week since since then the stock has been able to build a bullish reaction which has led it to exceed the previous highs at 3,158 euros.

However, the good results published today are not exactly helping to consolidate this break since we are losing that level. This could lead to many scenarios, but the most dangerous of all would be that what we saw last Monday was a false break from said resistance zone and therefore from now on we will continue with the corrections and their pattern of decreasing lows as well.

A serious warning that we are going to see this scenario would go through the loss of the lows we saw last Monday at 3.058 euros as a step prior to testing the most important Fibonacci level, and therefore great support, at 3.0343 euros as the only burning nail to hold on to to avoid going to the lows of last Tuesday, July 20 at 2 , 9545 euros.

Evolution of Banco Santander

Therefore, as we can see in the attached graph summer could still have many negative surprises reserved for next August.

I also consider half of the entire rise from the end of last April to the beginning of June to be very important. This level is at 3.1244 euros and it is the price level that we should not lose based on closings to keep intact the probabilities of seeing a scenario totally different from the one described above and that it passes through the surpassing of the maximums of last Monday and that also coincide with the 38.2% decline of all the previous upward momentum.

That level would certify the increasing maximum compared to that of the first week this month and with this a scenario of upward continuity would open in search of the next resistance in the form of a medium-term moving average and which currently passes around 3.27 euros.

In this way, a pattern of increasing highs and lows would be built that could take us back to the annual highs in the 3.50 euros.

