the key is on the left

Cover of the newspaper ABC of May 30. (Photo: ABC)

The newspaper ABC has published this Sunday a cover in which it collects statements from former members of the PSOE criticizing that the Government of Pedro Sánchez considers pardoning the prisoners of the procés.

The Vocento newspaper includes statements from important former socialist leaders such as Felipe González, Alfonso Guerra, José María Múgica, Soraya Rodríguez and César Antonio Molina.

However, there is a statement that has attracted the attention of many: that of Rafael Vera, former Secretary of State, pardoned after being convicted along with former Socialist Minister José Barrionuevo for the kidnapping of Segundo Marey, the first action claimed by the GAL.

His presence talking about the pardons has been widely commented on in networks:

