the key is not the console, but the games

The trial between Apple and Epic Games is giving much of itself, so much so that even Microsoft has come to the fore and has slipped interesting information related to Xbox. Lori Wright, vice president of business development for Xbox, participated in the questioning of the attorneys and, during the interview, has acknowledged that Microsoft has never made any money from the sale of Xbox.

One of the attorneys asked Wright, “Has Microsoft ever made a profit from the sale of an Xbox console?” to which she responded with a resounding “No”. The revenue does not come from the sale of hardware, but from the sale of games and subscriptions like Game Pass, something that Microsoft has been putting a lot of emphasis on recently.

Xbox does not go out to accounts (per se)

That consoles are sold at a loss is no secret. What’s more, Sony and Microsoft have only generated profits from the sale of them with the PS4 ($ 18 per console) and Xbox One ($ 28), but all the remaining models have been released with a price lower than its manufacturing cost.

Without going any further, Sony lost $ 240 for every PS3 sold, while Microsoft sold the Xbox 360 $ 125 below its manufacturing cost. However, the console somehow ties the softwareTherefore, the losses generated by the sale are offset by the sale of additional games and services, such as the aforementioned Game Pass.

It is common for consoles to be sold at a loss, since these are offset by the sale of games and services

What’s more, Microsoft charges a 30% commission to developers for every game sold through your store. That is to say, that of each game of 60 euros, Microsoft keeps 18 euros. According to Wright, if Microsoft did not keep that commission, no money would be made from Xbox. Microsoft recently lowered the Microsoft Store commission from 30% to 12% on PC, but that doesn’t apply to the xbox store.

What is the reason for this discrimination between platforms? In Wright’s words, Xbox’s market is much smaller than Windows’. “The Xbox store is a customized and curated hardware / software experience. The world of Windows is an open platform with many scenarios for which people use these devices,” says the executive.

Phil Spencer himself said back in 2017 that the company was not making money from the sale of Xbox One X and, back then, he recognized that “what generates income is sell games“. Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners, also confirms this industry trend on his Twitter profile, where he assures that” both the PS5 and the X / S Series are selling at a loss at the moment, but most likely that they become profitable in the future. “

