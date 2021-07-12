the key is Kate Middleton

The box at Wembley Stadium, London. (Photo: .)

The Dukes of Cambridge were one of the great attractions of the Wembley Stadium authorities’ box during the final of the European Championship that England lost to Italy on penalties.

The emotion of Prince George has been much commented, but there has been another detail that has not gone unnoticed in the United Kingdom and that this Monday the main media in the country highlight: the Kate Middleton earrings, which could be seen from many meters away.

For example, the Daily Mail highlights in its online edition that this jewel was worth 65 pounds (about 76 euros) and is from the Blaiz brand. She emphasizes that the color, red, was a nod to the colors of England and that Kate tucked her hair behind her ear to make the earrings stand out.

The same newspaper explains that the firm was founded by Stephanie Margaronis Mordehachvili, a former Cambridge-educated financier who was inspired to create the brand after traveling to Rio de Janeiro and falling in love with Brazilian fashion.

Kate Middleton mourns the defeat of England. (Photo: .)

Also the magazine Hola! He has looked at the earrings and highlights that they are worth less than 100 euros. Along the same lines, Harper’s Bazaar says that those red earrings plus her white clothes were a clear tribute to the white and red flag of England.

The Daily Express also says that the outfit Kate was wearing was “patriotic” and points out that she changed her outfit because hours before she had worn another to see the Wimbledon final, also in London.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE