the key is in the photo

King Felipe VI does something rarely seen during an official visit (Photo: Casa RealCasa Real / EFE)

King Felipe VI received an official visit from the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, they met this Friday at the Royal Palace, in a meeting that Queen Letizia also attended.

After the meeting, the king did something unusual: invite Rebelo de Sousa to dinner on a terrace in front of the Palace.

To go there, they have not pulled an official car but have decided to cross the Plaza de Oriente, located in front of the Palace, to go to the restaurant where they have sat on a terrace.

The scene has surprised those who were at that time in the Plaza de Oriente, who greeted the leaders and even asked for a photo, which they have accessed.

Upon arriving at the restaurant after passing in front of the Royal Theater, they have occupied a table for two on the terrace and have removed their masks to chat and eat lunch.

The Portuguese president is in Spain to participate this afternoon, together with Felipe, in the presentation of the joint candidacy of Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium as a prologue to the friendly match between both teams.

In this act, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his Portuguese counterpart, António Costa will also be present.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.