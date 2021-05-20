the key is behind Casado and it is not what it seems

Image of the control session. (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

An image of the government control session held this Wednesday in Congress is giving a lot to talk about on Twitter. At the center of the controversy is the PP deputy Antonio González Terol, who on television appears in his seat just behind Pablo Casado.

The reason for so much trouble? That the PP politician wore a red mask with a star on one side and many have interpreted that it was the Moroccan flag. A detail that has angered some in the middle of the conflict in Ceuta.

However, the truth is that the star of González Terol’s mask has little to do with the one that appears on the Moroccan flag, so it all seems like a mere chance.

The flag of Morocco. (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

Despite this, some user emphasizes that it is a coincidence that, possibly, it is wanted.

The mask has caused reactions like these:

