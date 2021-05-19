The key day for Onana’s future

05/19/2021 at 1:51 PM CEST

The CAS decides on Wednesday, June 2, definitively, in the case of the Ajax goalkeeper, André Onana.

Onana has a sentence that suspends her for 12 months of sporting activity for an alleged case of doping by Lasimac in the goalkeeper’s urine during a match of the Champions League last October 30.

The international sports court has already announced the final date of the resolution of Onana’s appeal, after knowing the last February the duration of the sanction by UEFA, which included a ban on playing with both his team and his national team.

Both Ajax and the goalkeeper appealed the sanction and said in their defense that Onana had taken a prescription medication from his wife when she was not feeling well during the morning, without being aware of the content of the pill and without the will to take any type of substance. illegal. Nevertheless, UEFA’s argument is that an athlete must always know what type of substances they take.

Now, and until June 2, the CAS will listen again to all parties involved and has set that day as the maximum to make the decision.

Two weeks remain for the ex-azulgrana to know the conclusion of, probably, one of the most important days of the Cameroonian career, and the most key day of your future.