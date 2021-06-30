The key dates of the ‘other derbies’

Many of the most classic derbies will be expected in the next season 2021-22, whose calendar has been drawn this afternoon.

Thus, in the first round we have to wait until matchday 12 for a whole Basque rivalry duel to take place between Real Sociedad and Athletic de Bilbao in San Sebastian fiefdom. The following Sunday, on the thirteenth day scheduled for November 7, a highlight arrives such as Betis-Sevilla and a citizen derby for Real Madrid such as the visit of Rayo Vallecano.

On matchday 17, scheduled for December 12, The great Madrid derby arrives at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid-Atlético. And you have to wait for the last day of the first round, number 19, to see the Raise-Valencia in the field of Orriols.

Already in the second round, asymmetrical as usual, Athletic-Real Sociedad did not arrive in San Mamés until matchday 25 (February 20). The following day, the 26th, a whole Sevilla-Betis at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

The highlights of the final stretch of the season in terms of rivalries will arrive on matchday 34 (May 1) with a Valencia-Levante in Mestalla, While the following weekend of May 8, Atlético de Madrid-Real Madrid will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, I find that it is included in the day number 35.