The NBA made official several weeks ago the new official calendar of the competition in the post-quarantine era of coronavirus, in which the 19-20 season will end between the months of August, September and October, the Draft and the Free Agency They will be held in mid-October, and the new campaign 20-21 will begin in December.

Precisely, Adrian Wojnarowski, journalist and NBA insider on ESPN, has advanced this Saturday the specific key dates of both the Draft of the competition and the Free Agency where new signings will take place for the next course.

These key dates you mentioned are as follows:

– The NBA Draft will be held on October 16, with an early entry deadline of August 17.

– The maximum date for early withdrawal of the Draft will be 10 days before its celebration, on October 6.

– The Free Agency will begin on October 18, and the moratorium period for offers from October 19 to 23.

– Negotiations with free agents will begin the same day on the 18th at 18:00 (in Spain early hours), and not a minute before as it would be considered ‘tampering’.

Free agency negotiations will start at 6 PM on October 18, per sources. (Not a minute sooner, or that would be tampering, of course) https://t.co/gFsfDA0BGf – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2020

After these rules established by the NBA, these are the five rookies that will have the best chance of being in the Top 5 of the Draft:

1. Anthony Edwards

2. LaMelo Ball

3. James Wiseman

4. Isaac Okoro

5. Deni Avidja

And these are the five most unrestricted free agents on the market:

1. Montrezl Harrell

2. Marc Gasol

3. Danilo Gallinari

4. Serge Ibaka

5. Fred VanVleet