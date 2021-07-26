The Kawhi soap opera could end before it begins: it will continue in the Clippers

One of the soap operas of this summer in the NBA aimed to be the Kawhi leonard. The eaves of the Clippers has the opportunity to be a free agent and after another failure in the playoff and the injury suffered, his departure was beginning to sound strong.

However, from the United States, everything indicates that the player will continue in Los Angeles. Adrian wojnarowski, from ESPN, has recently told that there is nothing to indicate that Kawhi wants to sign with another franchise this summer.

The same happens with the team. The Clippers They are already working thinking that they will have Leonard on their staff next year. However, it must be borne in mind that the player will miss a large part, if not all, of the 2021-2022 season.

The lThe injury suffered in the last playoffs threatens to keep him away from the courts for a long time. What was initially diagnosed as a knee sprain has turned out to be a knee tear. cruciate ligament.

Neither the player nor the team have yet indicated the prognosis on his recovery but surely Neither party works thinking that Kawhi will play again in 2021. Despite this, everything indicates that when he does it, it will be with the same shirt.