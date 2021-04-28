The Kardashians will touch on painful topics for them on the Andy Cohen show



The Kardashians will touch on painful topics for them with TV host Andy Cohen. He himself assured that he will not leave anything in the pipeline now that the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” comes to an end.

Photo: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP / Getty Images

The presenter Andy Cohen has returned to act as master of ceremonies -or mediator and peacemaker, depending on the course of events- in one of those popular ‘special meetings’ that, in this case, will star almost all members of the most famous family clan in the city. American small screen: the Kardashian-Jenner. The famous presenter will touch on painful topics for each of them in the framework of the last season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians ”. Cohen assured that he will not leave any issue in the pipeline.

On his morning show on the radio station Sirius XM radio, the television star has pointed out that in the face of this long-awaited meeting, very similar to the ones he usually organizes at the end of each season of the ‘realities’ of the saga’Real housewives‘, no subject has been vetoed, however controversial, painful or delicate it may be for its protagonists.

Andy also stressed that all the participants of the expected space –Kourtney, Kim Y Khloé kardashian, as well as Kendall Y Kylie jenner, Scott disick and the matriarch Kris jenner– They have addressed all the issues that have been raised with total sincerity, eager to clarify certain misunderstandings and, above all, without any qualms when answering difficult questions. Thus, the media family would have shown that it wants to dismiss this long stage of its legendary television career, presided over by its flagship ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘, in style.

“I can only say that no topic has been left untreated. Kim Y Khloé they specifically said: ‘We want to do this and we want to do it well, to say goodbye to the program with a’ bang ‘”, declared the presenter, who has also listed some of the experiences that the Kardashian-Jenner family will openly reflect on in this special : Kim and her ex’s brief marriage Kris Humphries, rumors about the supposedly excessive taste of Kylie jenner for plastic surgery or the succession of infidelities suffered by Khloé long ago, among many other experiences.

There will surely be talk of Kim’s recent divorce and Kanye west and how she is living after the separation. A source close to the socialite said that she is enjoying her new status very much: “Kim is having a great time today. You feel freer and happier than ever. It is a new era for her, in which she wants to embrace life. He has loved going out with his friends again, meeting new people and generally socializing like before.

In fact, she was seen at a party recently with the Colombian singer. Maluma. At first, rumors of a possible romance between the two arose. But they were later discarded when Maluma was seen with another woman holding hands on the streets of Miami, confirming that it is the architect Suasana Gómez.

