The Kardashians pass the bastion of queens of the reality show to the D’Amelios

In the reality show, the dads of the tiktokers will show how they fight to fulfill their daughters’ dreams while at the same time doing everything possible to remain united as a family and protect your daughters from the dark side of fame and at the same time they adapt to life in Hollywood.

“The D’Amelio Show joins our growing list of documentaries on the human experience and we are incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers a authentic look at the complicated lives of these two identifiable young women pushed to the top of the social media algorithm “said earlier Belisa Balaban, Hulu’s vice president of documentaries in a statement.

Check out the full preview here: