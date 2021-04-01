The Kardashians fight with the Jenners to determine who has better ‘genetics’



The Kardashian-Jenners argue about their sports skills.

Photo: Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

The tv star Kim kardashian She has been very angry in the last episode of the family reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, to the point of affirming that “The blood boiled”, after his stepsister Kendall ensure that the sisters Jenner, that is, she and the businesswoman Kylie, they had a very particular genetics that made them more “Athletic”, at least compared to the side Kardashian of the clan.

The seemingly innocent comments of Kendall, daughter of the former Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner, have ended up unleashing a war between the two factions of the family that, as can be seen in the preview of the aforementioned chapter, has finally led to the celebration of a volleyball match with which to settle the debate and determine who has the greatest innate talent for sports.

“As sisters that we are, we have always been very competitive, but Kendall’s words, that Jenners have better genetics than Kardashians, have made my blood boil”, the ex-wife of Kanye west in an excerpt from the program. “We may not have privileged genetics, but we have always struggled harder to be good athletes. We are more disciplined, we train and we submit to routines ”, has defended Khloé kardashian in their statements.

Of course, it is difficult to find out if the older sisters, Kim and Khloé, are more hard-working or have a greater gift for physical activity, but the truth is that the aforementioned party ended with a resounding victory on their part. Fall defeated before Kardashian it did not sit well at all Kendall, who still could not believe the result at the end of the meeting. “When it comes to sports, I have always liked to win. My father always had a lot of faith in me and Kylie for us to be good athletes. I still think that we grew up with those Olympian genes. We have the Jenners ”, she explained ruefully.