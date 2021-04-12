The Kardashian clan – Jenner could return to television very soon



Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kim kardashian She gave her fans a real upset when she announced that her family’s reality show was going to end after 20 seasons and 14 years on the air, but now she has given them hope by announcing that both she and hers will return to the small screen sooner than late.

“We won’t be leaving for long!“, He has promised them through Twitter. “Our new show on @hulu is coming after last season. (sic)”.

At the moment, the Kardashians – Jenners are focusing on saying goodbye in style: to the expectation that any possible mention before the cameras has generated to the divorce of Kim and Kanye West the more or less credible plot arcs that have been prepared for these last episodes are added, including the possibility that the entire clan install bunkers in your mansions after she was the victim of a robbery in her own hotel room in Paris in 2016 and her friend Jonathan Cheban was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the street, or a possible reconciliation between Kourtney and Scott Disick, the father of their children.