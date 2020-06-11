The Trasona facilities (Corvera) already host the quartet of paddlers of the K-4 runner-up in the World in the distance of 500 meters (Szeged), after the incorporation of the Majorcan Marcus Cooper, who joins the ilerdense Saúl Craviotto and the Galicians Carlos Arévalo and Rodrigo Germade. In charge of the national team is Gozo-based coach Miguel García, who equated the process of returning to high-level preparation with the de-escalation phases set for the autonomous communities.

“We left a novel, uncomfortable, hard and uncertain situation, now we have to build the castle from the base with ease,” says the Luanco technician, referring to the accumulation of situations triggered: “It went from being a week away from risk the square to be part of the boat classified for Tokyo 2020, to have to leave the concentration, be locked up at home and see how the Olympic Games were postponed. ”

The team has been waiting from their homes for the decisions made regarding the competitions. The Olympic Games were the main claim, although not the only one. The situation with the Games has become especially uncomfortable for Craviotto, who was pointing to the flag of the Spanish delegation in Tokyo.

“The confinement I have had quite a good time within the uncertainty and concerns about all the news about the deaths and the pandemic we were suffering. I have spent a lot of time with my daughters, to get something positive out of all this, and I have been able to train more or less, although obviously like the rest of the Spaniards wishing to go outside and return to routine, “explains the paddler. For Craviotto, the most immediate objective in Trasona is to strengthen the ties between the four athletes: “Training again together is to be united again, which is the most important thing to form a team, and we face it with great enthusiasm. With Cooper we are already I complete the quartet. ” The boat is pending if the World Cup dispute is confirmed in mid-September, a possibility that is still in the air.

“We see it a bit black but we hope that finally it can be disputed and thus have that goal to maintain motivation this year. We have been practically standing at home for 40 days, now it is a bit difficult to establish a date in which we can be 100 percent one hundred “, closes Saúl Craviotto.

Cooper Walz, the last to arrive, explains that “I have always been optimistic and positive. This moment has been kept waiting and at home I have done what I could. I was eager to be able to leave, it was a matter of patience, I think little by little Little by little I will get back into shape. Finally, the four of us are back together and the improvement in collective training is going to be noticed. “