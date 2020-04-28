The internationally renowned South Korean group was impressed with the movements featured in the song’s video.

Daddy Yankee became one of the most mentioned names on Twitter today after the famous K-Pop band BTS will publish a video dancing to the song “Calmly”. Youth artists turned to the “Just Dance” app to follow the dance steps.

The internationally renowned South Korean group was impressed with the dance moves featured in the song’s video, and reportedly he wanted to imitate them and invite his followers to do the same. The reaction was immediate, making the Puerto Rican reggaeton trending on Twitter.

JIMIN, YOONGI N SEOKJIN DANCING TO CON CALMA BY DADDY YANKEE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3YgUCreh2u – rys (@jjksoulie) April 27, 2020

Even fans of the K-Pop group are sharing a photomontage featuring the “Big Boss” alongside Asian performers. Yankee released the song “Calmly” in January 2019 in collaboration with reggae singer Darrin Kenneth O´Brien, better known as Snow.

The song uses the original track from “Informer,” Snow’s 1992 debut track that held the first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks.

The boys from BTS also danced the hit song “Havana” by Camilla Cabello, which also became a trend, but not to the degree of the success of the Puerto Rican rapper.

