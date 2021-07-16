The Jutanugarn sisters shine with 59 strokes

Thai women Ariya Y Moriya Jutanugarn, world numbers 22 and 34, showed off on the second day of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, tournament in pairs of the LPGA. Under the best ball format, the two sisters signed a card of 59 strokes (-11) to climb into the lead in the Midland Country Club.

Playing the round under a best-ball format, the sisters made six birdies in the first nine and five more in the second half of the field.

In the debut year of the tournament in 2019, a round of 58 and another of 59 were already achieved, but they are not considered official cards as they are achieved under the best ball modality. The Swedish Annika Sorenstam She is the only golfer to have scored a 59 in an LPGA singles tournament in 2001.

That did not prevent the Jutanugarn sisters from celebrating their result and placing first with 126 total strokes (-14), two less than the Indian Aditi Ashok and the thai Pajaree Anannarukarn (63).

Tied for third at -11 are South Koreans Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 (62) and Thais Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan (63).

Carlota Ciganda and the English Mel Reid share the 5th position after signing 64 strokes, while Nuria Iturrioz and the French Celine Herbin are seventh thanks to a 63. Sobrón Moon and the Mexican Gaby López (67) did not make the cut.

Other great cards were signed under the best ball format, such as the 60 strokes by Wei-Ling Hsu and Min Lee. Four couples made a 61: Haeji Kang-Amy Yang, Eun Hee Ji-Hyo Joo Kim, Brittany Altomare-Angel Yin and Jennifer Chang-Kristen Gillman.

Nelly and Jessica Korda, numbers 1 and 13 in the ranking, made 69 shots on the second day and fell from the co-leadership to 23rd place.