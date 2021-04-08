The Justice League screenwriter describes what was released in theaters as “vandalism”

The public has finally been able to check the version of “League of Justice” that Zack Snyder wanted to do from the outset, which was released this past March by streaming platforms under the title “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. Now it has been possible to verify the differences between the version that hit theaters in 2017 and this other, each version with its defenders and detractors.

The truth is that the 2017 film received many blows, and among those affected was the movie writer Chris Terrio it hasn’t been much better. The Oscar-winning writer of “Argo” has also been criticized for his work on the scripts of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ”and the theatrical version of“ Justice League ”. But, according to Terrio, the criticisms are undeserved. In a comprehensive new interview with Vanity Fair, Terrio reflected on his time in the DC world, starting with his rewrite work at BvS.

According to Terrio, Affleck was initially “reluctant” to play the Dark Knight in “Batman v. Superman ”. So to dispel their doubts, Warner Bros. allowed its writer of “Argo,” a film in which Affleck also participated, to write the script. Terrio claims that when he got on board, Batman’s murderous revenge on Superman was considered “non-negotiable.” With that, tried to create a version of the character that made his actions more understandable. Unfortunately, fans did not get to see the full extent of his efforts in the theatrical version. Terrio blames the negative reception of the film on the cuts made by the studio. These scenes were later restored in the BvS “Ultimate Edition”.

I was proud of the script when I completed it. But it turns out that when you remove the 30 minutes that give the characters the motivation to climax, the movie just doesn’t work. As we learned with the two versions of ‘Justice League’, you can’t just skip the character and think that the public will care about the VFX.

Also, Terrio promised that the film’s ‘Dawn of Justice’ subtitle was not his idea:

I listened to it and thought, ‘He sounds self-satisfied and clueless in a way.’ Has no sense. The intention of the film was to do something interesting, dark and complex. Not so Las Vegas, busting, WWE party like ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

The screenwriter acknowledges that many Hollywood colleagues turned their backs on him after BvS, except for Snyder, who was always there:

Zack [Snyder] he didn’t even turn his back on me or doubt my work. After ‘Batman Vs Superman’ many of my Hollywood friends stopped talking to me because they somehow thought that. I was complicit in this failure of a studio movie. You learn very quickly who your real friends are and who your friends are in Hollywood. Zack [Snyder] couldn’t have been more supportive

Despite that unpleasant experience of “Batman v. Superman ”, Terrio agreed to return for“ Justice League ”. But things took a very different turn after Joss Whedon took over the project. In fact, Terrio was so disappointed by the finished movie for the theater that tried to have his name removed from the credits, but this was a logistical impossibility.

I immediately called my lawyer and said, ‘I want to remove my name from the film.’ [El abogado] then he called Warner Bros. and told them he wanted to do that The copies had already been recorded or the hard drives recorded or whatever movies are delivered today. The items were on the way, and to remove my name they would have had to re-record the copies or redo the digital copies, and the film could be delayed. It would be a scandal and international news. So I kept quiet and didn’t say anything publicly. I’ve never said anything about Justice League since then, but the movie doesn’t represent my work. The 2017 movie cut was an act of vandalism. Zack may be too gentlemanly to say that, but I’m not.

Terrio also acknowledges that the study was afraid after what happened with BvS

There was an atmosphere of fear in the studio. Without a doubt. The people in the boardroom made decisions. And they were decisions based on arbitrary metrics that had nothing to do with the stories being told.

Now that fans have been able to enjoy the movie they truly intended, the Snyder Cut, Terrio is very happy.

I am very happy and relieved that all these thousands of artists can finally see their work by the public, and now you can see all the work that Zack [Snyder] and the actors put on it.

Via information | Vanity fair