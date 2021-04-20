The jury’s options in the George Floyd death trial

After three weeks of trial, a jury in Minneapolis withdrew Monday to debate the guilt of white police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of African-American George Floyd. What options do your members have?

– Three counts –

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with “second degree murder,” punishable by up to 40 years in prison. This charge assumes that you killed someone in the context of a dangerous crime even though you did not intend to cause their death (as in a robbery that degenerates into more violence).

Chauvin was also charged with “involuntary manslaughter in the second degree”, with a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. This charge implies culpable negligence: having consciously assumed to put the lives of others at risk.

In addition, he was charged with “third degree murder”, which carries up to 25 years in prison. This charge applies to people who have caused death without intention to cause it, by committing an act dangerous to others with a “depraved spirit” that denotes contempt for human life.

– Scenario 1: acquittal –

For Chauvin to go free, the twelve members of the jury would have to vote in favor of the acquittal of the three charges.

This would mean the end of the judicial process in the state of Minnesota, because the prosecution cannot appeal such a verdict.

This scenario seems unlikely.

– Scenario 2: guilt –

Again, it would take unanimity in the jury for a guilty verdict. However, police convictions for murder are very rare in the United States, and juries tend to give them the benefit of the doubt.

“The American legal system has broken my heart before,” Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s attorney, said recently. “But what is different this time is the horrible video,” he added confidently, referring to the record of the arrest by a passerby.

The existence of three charges increases the possibilities of the prosecution. “Second-degree manslaughter is a possibility because you have to prove essentially significant negligence,” says David Schultz, a professor at the University of Minnesota Hamline School of Law.

If there is a guilty verdict, it will be up to a judge to issue the sentence, which should be pronounced a month or two later.

The magistrate must follow a predetermined scale. Since Chauvin does not have a criminal record, he only incurs half of the maximum sentences and, in Minnesota, they are not cumulative.

Therefore, you run the risk, in theory, of a maximum of 20 years in prison.

That said, “sentencing guidelines are presumptive and a judge could raise them (…) but would have to have very good reasons,” says Schultz.

If Chauvin is found guilty, he is also very likely to appeal, which could drag out the process by several years.

However, he would have to wait for the outcome of this court battle in prison, since the appeals cannot be suspended.

– Scenario 3: jury divided, trial canceled –

If the jury cannot reach an agreement, Judge Peter Cahill will have to declare the judgment “null and void.”

“I can see a scenario where at least one juror at the end says, ‘I have doubts about the cause of death.’ And that’s all it takes (…) to get what we call a mistrial, ”explains Schulz.

That would be a major failure for the prosecution, which would then have to decide whether to hold a second trial, negotiate a plea deal, or close the case.

That prospect is causing great apprehension in Minneapolis, the scene of demonstrations and protests after George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

To prevent further disturbances, the authorities have deployed thousands of police and National Guard personnel to patrol the streets.

– And then? –

Whatever the verdict, federal authorities, who have been conducting their own investigation for months, are ready to prosecute the officer for violating US civil rights laws.

The verdict will also affect Derek Chauvin’s three former colleagues, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who will be tried in August for “complicity in murder.”

If Chauvin is acquitted, this charge will hardly stand up and the prosecution may be forced to resume his case.

Conversely, if Chauvin is found guilty, his three former colleagues may have an interest in reaching a plea deal to avoid trial.