The series in which lawyers, prosecutors and judges are the protagonists already make up one of the most prolific genres in the television industry. From that Queen Mother of the judicial plots that Perry Mason was, to the very recent The Good Wife and its sequel, The Good Fight, without forgetting the wonderful Damages, to name just a few. Now comes through Sundance TV, The Jury, a Belgian production, specifically Flemish, in which the 12 headlines and the two substitutes in charge of deciding the fate of the accused, a school principal who allegedly murdered her best friend in the 2000s and her two-year-old daughter in 2015. The distinctive feature of this production is that an alleged murderer is tried but the daily lives of those who are to judge her are dissected.

