The jury finds the “Sales cannibal” guilty of killing and eating his mother

The popular jury has unanimously found guilty Alberto SG, known as “the cannibal of Sales”, of kill, butcher and eat part of his mother’s body after an argument at the victim’s house in 2019, without excuses or extenuating circumstances for mental problems.

Legal sources have reported that this has been the decision of the popular jury in charge of prosecuting the facts, which met yesterday at noon to deliberate and gave its verdict late this afternoon.

The nine members of the jury – six women and three men- have considered unanimously tested that the defendant committed the homicide, then sectioned the body and ingested some parts.

On the other hand, they do not consider proven, also unanimously, that at the time of the crime he suffered a psychotic outbreak, nor that excuses or mitigations can be applied to it, detail the sources.

The Fifth Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid held between April 19 and May 4 the trial in which the Prosecutor’s Office requested fifteen years and five months in prison for the defendant for murder and desecration of a corpse considering that he was “in full mental faculties” when the facts that the jury now sees as proven occurred.

His defense recognized in its final conclusions the crime of murder, but requested an incomplete defense for the psychiatric disorder that he suffers, so that he was only sentenced to three years and six months in prison; or alternatively, that a highly qualified extenuating circumstance be applied, so that he was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

He added that it was not proven that the accused ate parts of his mother, so there would be no desecration of the corpse, and argued that he is a “sick” person on which it cannot be ruled out that he suffered a psychotic break on the day of the crime, as he had had on previous occasions.

“I suffer from anxiety since I wake up”

During his right to have the last word last Friday Alberto changed his speech regarding the first day of trial, in which he said that he did not remember the crime or what he did in the following days, and he asked for forgiveness, assuring that he suffers “every day.”

“I am very sorry, totally; I suffer anxiety since I wake up, I think of my mother and my soul falls to the ground“, he told the popular jury, and apologized to his family and” to all women and all mothers. “

Throughout the trial, several police officers reported that the young man – in 2019 he was 26 years old – He told after his arrest, spontaneously and calmly, how he had killed María SoledadHe had chopped it up with a handsaw and knives and had eaten some parts cooked and others raw, going so far as to assure that he did so because “it made his life impossible”, and that he did not regret it.

Later, several forensic doctors who evaluated him both when he was arrested and in jail certified that it is not proven that he has a psychotic pathology, although he has sometimes exaggerated to simulate it, but he does suffer from a disorder with paranoid and narcissistic features and suffered psychotic outbreaks several times in the previous moments for which he was admitted. After the verdict of the jury, the Chamber will draft the corresponding sentence in the next few days.