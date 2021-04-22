The jury finds Igor el Russo guilty of the murders of a rancher and two civil guards in Teruel

The members of the jury have considered this Thursday guilty of Serbian Norbert Feher, Igor the Russian, of the murders of a rancher and two civil guards next to a rural hut in Andorra (Teruel), surprisingly and with the intention of killing.

In the reading of the verdict for these facts, the jury unanimously declared practically all the account of the accusations proven around the deaths of the rancher José Luis Iranzo and the civil guards Víctor Romero and Víctor Jesús Caballero, which occurred on the night of December 14, 2017.

In the verdict, the jury has considered by majority that, in all the imputed cases, the defendant shot with intent to kill to his victims and to finish them off once they were badly wounded.

As for the rest of the account of the accusations regarding the robberies, Feher’s presence in Teruel, the use of the pistols he was carrying and those taken from the agents and the subsequent escape and arrest of the defendant, the jury has valued it as unanimously proven.

Only in regard to the intent to kill of Igor the Russian have occurred private votes of one or two members of the jury court.