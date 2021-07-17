The Junta prevents the Extremadura Orchestra from performing with Plácido Domingo

The tenor Plácido Domingo, in a file photo (Photo: JOEL SAGET via . via .)

The Junta de Extremadura has shown its rejection of the Extremadura orchestra sharing the stage with the tenor Plácido Domingo. The Governing Council of the regional Executive has decided that this group will not perform in the concert announced for September 25, during the Stone & Music Festival. The performance will take place at the Roman Theater in Mérida.

However, the Board has not clarified the reasons that led to this decision in the published statement. However, the Extremadura Government has decided that from this moment on, “the programming of any concert, festival or event that is sponsored by the regional Administration, must be approved prior to the granting of such sponsorship.”

Controversy on social media

The announcement of the Junta de Extremadura has raised some controversy on social networks, where it points to the accusations of sexual harassment that the baritone received. After a period of silence, Plácido Domingo had spoken out about these, denying them.

In this sense, there have been many Twitter users who have spoken in favor or against the decision of the Extremadura government.

